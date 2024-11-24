Cher was ‘shocked’ to discover her legal name after birth certificate mix-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cher has revealed the painful discovery that her legal birth name was not what she thought it was, due to a mix-up on her birth certificate.

The pop icon recently released her memoir, Cher: the Memoir, Part One, which details her early childhood, career beginnings, relationships and rise to international fame.

In one chapter, the “Believe” star recalls how she applied for a copy of her birth certificate in 1979 and was “shocked” to see that her first name was legally registered as Cheryl.

“I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher,” she wrote, according to People.

She went on to explain how, in 1946, her then-19-year-old mother, Georgia Holt, had gone into labour a month early at a small hospital in El Centro, California, and endured a long and unmedicated labour.

“She was exhausted by the time I arrived at around 7.30am on Monday 20 May,” Cher said.

Cher realised her legal name wasn’t what she thought it was ( Getty Images )

While her mother was recovering, a nurse came into the room and asked Holt what she planned on naming her new baby.

“My mother had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, ‘Well, Lana Turner’s my favourite actress and her little girl’s called Cheryl. My mother’s name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn?’”

Learning about the nurse’s error, having written Cheryl instead of Cherilyn, the singer asked if her mum knew her real name. Holt, who died in December 2022 aged 96, apparently took the document from her daughter’s hands, looked at it and shrugged.

“I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain,” she told Cher. “Give me a break.”

Cher legally changed her name in 1979, shortening her first name and dropping the four surnames she had at the time: her birth name Sarikisian, her stepfather’s surname LaPiere, and Bono and Allman from her marriages to Sunny Bono and Gregg Allman.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Cher wrote of how she discovered she was effectively trapped in “involuntary servitude” to her first husband, Bono, due to the contract he had her sign for their working partnership.

She also delivered a scathing verdict of the only two film directors she hated working with, branding one of them a “pig” who was “not nice to the girls in the film”.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One, is out now.