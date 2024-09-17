Troye Sivan hits back at ‘homophobic’ blind item about Charli XCX tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Troye Sivan has hit back at an anonymous online gossip story that claimed his joint US tour with Charli XCX is suffering from poor ticket sales.

Sivan, 29, and XCX, 32, recently kicked off their arena tour in Detroit.

On TikTok, a viral post by @celebriteablinds repeated a blind gossip blog post about the tour that claimed “sales are low” and that XCX’s label is “getting ticked off. They tell her everyday to post to her social media about the tour, but she can’t be bothered because she is partying too much.”

In addition, the post claimed that Sivan “doesn’t really care about sales, He is just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop.”

In a response on his own TikTok channel, Sivan said: “Straight people are getting way too comfortable. I released an album. I am touring the album with Charli XCX.”

He continued: “We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way! The only city that we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%.”

Sivan added: “But to say that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, that’s genuinely homophobic. It’s a stereotype. Don’t sex shame me. First of all, I don’t need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA.

“I’m going on tour because I released an album, because people are buying tickets to come to see the show. So f*** you.”

Sivan released his third album Something To Give Each Other in October. XCX released her sixth album Brat in June.

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX in Cannes in May 2024 ( Andreas Rentz/Getty Images )

Earlier this month, XCX officially announced the end of brat summer.

The concept of being Brat became a cultural phenomenon following the release of the “Guess” singer’s so-named album, which promotes a hedonistic lifestyle of relentless partying with tracks including “360” and “Club classics”.

According to the artist, anyone – including Kamala Harris – can be brat. In an interview, she explained: “It can go that way, quiet luxury, but it can also be so trashy. Just a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”

Just under three months after the release of her Brat album XCX declared the end of brat summer on Monday, September 2. Writing on X/Twitter, she said: “goodbye forever brat summer,” which was met with a mixture of devastated and optimistic responses from thousands of fans.