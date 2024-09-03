Charli XCX makes sad declaration as ‘brat summer’ draws to a close

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Charli XCX has officially announced the end of brat summer.

The concept of being Brat became a cultural phenomenon following the release of the “Guess” singer’s so-named sixth studio album, which promotes a hedonistic lifestyle of relentless partying with tracks including “360” and “Club classics”.

According to Charli, anyone – including Kamala Harris – can be brat. In an interview, she explained: “It can go that way, quiet luxury, but it can also be so trashy. Just a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white top. With no bra. That’s, like, kind of all you need.”

Just under three months after the release of her Brat album Charli declared the end of brat summer on Monday, 2 September – three weeks before the Autumn Equinox.

Writing on X/Twitter, she said: “goodbye forever brat summer,” which was met with a mixture of devastated and optimistic responses from thousands of fans.

“I refuse,” one person responded, while another fan pointed out: “Summer doesn’t technically end for another 3 weeks, get back here!!!”

From the Southern Hemisphere, a third user added: “Charli it’s going to be summer in Australia soon. I will keep brat summer alive, please don’t do this.”

Alongside her closing statement, Charli also shared a series of videos that encapsulated brat summer.

She ended the post on a clip of a Brat poster being turned around to reveal the dates for her forthcoming “Sweat” US tour with Troye Sivan, which will kick off on 14 September.

“HELLO PARTY GIRL FALL,” one fan celebrated on X/Twitter.

“Brat summer is only really over for people who don’t have tickets to the Sweat tour,” another claimed.

Charli XCX has declared Brat summer is over ( Getty )

Charli’s declaration Brat summer is over comes shortly after it was announced the “Von Dutch” singer will join the cast of Gregg Araki’s forthcoming erotic thriller I Want Your Sex alongside, Olivia Wilde (Year One) and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza).

The synopsis for the film reads: “How far is too far? When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse.

“But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

Production for I Want Your Sex will start in October.