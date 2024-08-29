Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Chappell Roan has sparked complaints from fans after canceling two upcoming shows at short notice, blaming “scheduling conflicts.”

The “Pink Pony Club” singer, 26, announced on social media this morning (August 29): “Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows.

“I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. thank you for understanding.”

She had been due to perform at Columbiahalle in Berlin on August 31, Le Bataclan in Paris on September 3, and at Melkweg in Amsterdam on September 4.

In a follow-up post, Roan added: “Ticket holders for Paris and Amsterdam – refund will come from point of purchase. Berlin, your tickets will be automatically transferred over to the new date.”

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment that the shows had been canceled or postponed so close to the event.

Chappell Roan performing at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ( 2024 Invision )

One said: “i love chappell but cancelling a show 5 days before because of ‘scheduling’ conflicts when the rumour had been going around for weeks already is kinda s***ty.”

Another wrote: “thank you chappell for announcing the cancellation of your shows 5 days before they happen which means i cannot get the money back for my bus to paris bc i could only cancel it up to 7 days before my trip.”

Some felt the reason given was insincere, with one arguing: “oh ‘scheduling conflicts’ is always a pretty way of saying ‘we found something more interesting for my career than a little European show’.”

Other fans weighed in to argue artists should be expected to stick ton announced tour dates, with one writing: “(lemme preface: not about chappell specifically but a wider convo) i will never understand constantly cancelling shows for “scheduling conflicts” your show was scheduled first and your fans booked time off work, arranged transport, hotels etc. maybe stick to your schedule idk.”

The Independent has approached Roan’s representatives for comment.

Roan has been propelled to international fame in the past year, thanks to the success of her critically acclaimed debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, as well as a tour supporting fellow pop singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Her sudden fame seems to have its drawbacks, with the star posting a statement earlier this week explaining why she needs to “draw lines and set boundaries” when it comes to interactions with her fans.