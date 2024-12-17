Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chappell Roan’s family were reduced to tears when discussing the singer’s personal and public impact during her latest interview.

The “Red Wine Supernova” singer, 26, is the latest guest on the Carpool Karaoke festive special A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas alongside her mum Kara and dad Dwight Amstutz.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, who is fronting the special as guest host in James Corden’s absence, Kara and Dwight revealed how they felt when they first listened to Roan’s hit “Pink Pony Club”.

The song tells the story of a performer who wants to leave their hometown in Tennessee and dance in a club in Santa Monica “where boys and girls can all be queens every single day”.

The track features the lyrics: “Won’t make my mama proud / it’s gonna cause a scene / She sees her baby girl, I know she’s gonna scream / God, what have you done?”

After singing along to “Pink Pony Club” with the entire car, Lowe asks Roan’s mum how she feels about having partially inspired the song.

“I started to tear up just listening to her sing it just now,” says Kara. “We love her so much and we’re so proud of what she does and who she is and what she stands for.

“I love singing it with her at her shows and I love it when you can just see the people just respond to that song so much. And even when we’re grown up, we really care about what our parents think about us.”

Dwight also becomes emotional, adding: “I hope that that’s something that she always knows, that we love her so much and we could never not be proud of her.

“I think about this a lot and try not to get emotional about it. I already am… What she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people, and that’s what I want people to understand.

“Everything that is about her is about loving everybody, and she has taught me that.”

The interview caused many fans to well up while watching, too. “I should not have started my morning with this [because] now I am sobbing,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“I did not need this suckerpunch at this hour of the day,” another fan added.

open image in gallery Chapell Roan and her parents Kara and Dwight Amstutz being interviewed by Zane Lowe on ‘A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas’ ( Apply TV+ )

The “Casual” singer has previously admitted that her rapid rise to fame has been challenging for her parents.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed she was stalked by someone who came to her parents’ house unannounced. Her father’s personal phone number was also leaked online.

“So now I have to have security,” she said. “It’s so lame."

Elsewhere in the Carpool Karaoke interview, Roan opened up about finding her “quite religious” upbringing very suffocating.

“I know for a lot of people, it’s actually very freeing,” she said.

“For me it almost did the opposite, where I felt like I couldn’t be myself, that who I was was a sin and I was going to hell no matter how good of a person I was or how much I loved God, for being gay. And I just couldn’t handle feeling ashamed anymore.”

open image in gallery Chappell Roan at the MTV Video Music Awards ( Invision )

Roan added she is “so grateful” for her upbringing in Missouri, even though she ultimately found liberation after moving to Los Angeles.

“[In a ] conservative community, I understand the fear and where it comes from,” she said. “It’s scary when it’s something you don’t know or understand.

“So it’s like one degree every conversation. Right? It’s conversation after conversation and not just giving up on people that had helped you when you were in diapers.

“That’s just not how I personally operate. The door has to be open or there is no learning.”

A Very Carpool Karaoke Christmas is available to stream on Apple TV+ and Apple Music now