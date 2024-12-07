Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on Sabrina Carpenter’s new Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas.

The programme, a variety show comprising music and skits hosted by the “Please Please Please” pop star, arrived on the streaming service on Friday (6 December).

A Nonsense Christmas also features a number of celebrity guests, including Shania Twain, Cara Delevingne, and Chappell Roan, who sings a cover of “Last Christmas” alongside Carpenter.

One complaint was shared by many who watched the show, however – the absence of a soundtrack album.

“A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS ALBUM ON STREAMING WHEN,” one person asked, alongside a GIF of a person banging on a door.

“Petition for Sabrina to release all of the songs from A Nonsense Christmas in a live album please,” commented another.

Someone else tagged Carpenter’s official account on X/Twitter, asking: “So are we getting A Nonsense Christmas live album or???”

Sabrina Carpenter in ‘A Nonsense Christmas' ( PARRISH LEWIS/NETFLIX )

“I need to know when they’re gonna put the Nonsense Christmas covers on streaming, I want to listen to her and Chappel sing ‘Last Christmas’ literally daily pls god,” another person wrote.

Carpenter is not the first celebrity to have recorded a holiday special for Netflix. In 2015, Bill Murray fronted a variety show titled A Very Murray Christmas, which was directed by Sofia Coppola.

The songs from that special were never released on music streaming services.

Viewers nonetheless had plenty of nice things to say about Carpenter’s special, with many praising the comedy and musical performances.

“A Nonsense Christmas aka the most iconic Christmas special EVER,” one fan wrote.

Another simply remarked: “Nonsense Christmas masterpiece.”

Carpenter’s latest album Short ‘N’ Sweet was awarded four stars in a review by The Independent’s Helen Brown, who wrote: “Short n’ Sweet finds Carpenter pressing harder into that man-eating sizzle with lyrics in which she apologises for showing her lover’s private photos to friends (‘Juno’) and pouts ‘Come right on me… where art thou? Why not uponeth me?’ on ‘Bed Chem’.

“The whole thing is delightfully caffeinated: Short n’ Sweet is full of hiss and steam, grinding gears and deep kicks beneath the shining chrome surfaces.”

A Nonsense Christmas is available to stream now on Netflix.