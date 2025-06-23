Loyle Carner to kick-off Glastonbury-themed week of CBeebies Bedtime Stories
The British rapper is billed to play Glastonbury Festival’s Other Stage on Friday.
Mercury Prize-nominated musician Loyle Carner is set to bring a touch of Glastonbury magic to CBeebies, kicking off a special week of Bedtime Stories with a reading inspired by the iconic festival.
The London-born artist, 30, will read from Leah Hayes’s children’s book I Touched the Sun, a tale about a young boy’s dream of flying to the sun.
Carner, who is scheduled to perform on the Other Stage at Glastonbury this Friday, expressed his personal connection to the story. "Let’s go! I’ve practised for this every night in my son’s room," he shared. "Reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story is just a magical thing to do. I know this story inside out – it’s my favourite book, and my son’s and my daughter’s. We read it almost every night."
The special Glastonbury-themed week will feature new stories airing from Friday, alongside recordings from last year’s festival. Viewers can look forward to readings from The Last Dinner Party’s Abigail Morris on Tuesday, alternative R&B singer Sampha on Wednesday, and The Streets’ Mike Skinner on Thursday.
Carner, who has had two albums shortlisted for the Mercury Prize, recently released his fourth studio album, Hopefully! He joins a star-studded Glastonbury line-up that includes headline performances from British pop/rock band The 1975, veteran musician Neil Young and his band The Chrome Hearts, and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo.
The rapper’s Bedtime Story will air on Monday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer. Further surprise celebrity readers are expected to be revealed on CBeebies’ social media channels throughout the week.
