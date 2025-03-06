Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Glastonbury 2025 lineup has been announced, revealing that British rock band The 1975 and US pop star Olivia Rodrigo will join Neil Young as the festival’s three headliners.

Other acts on the lineup include Brit Award-winning, Grammy-nominated star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, British hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro, rapper Busta Rhymes.

It was announced last year that Rod Stewart will take on the Sunday teatime Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Led by frontman Matty Healy, The 1975 will top the Friday billing on the Pyramid Stage, marking their debut as headliners. They are Glastonbury veterans, having performed at the Worthy Farm bonanza three times, including in 2014 and 2016.

Healy is known as one of UK music’s most divisive figures, and appeared to be called out at Glastonbury in 2023 by his labelmate Rina Sawayama over a number of controversial comments he made during a podcast episode.

The 1975 are currently being sued by the organisers of a festival in Malaysia, which was shut down after Healy kissed one of his bandmates, bassist Ross MacDonald, onstage at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur in 2023. Healy said he was protesting the country’s anti-LGBT laws.

open image in gallery Matty Healy of The 1975 on stage (Lesley Martin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Rodrigo proved herself to be a favourite among Glastonbury-goers back in 2022, when she appeared on the Other Stage and brought out British singer Lily Allen to sing her song “F*** You” in response to the US Supreme Court ruling over Roe v Wade.

The 22-year-old will headline Sunday night on the Pyramid Stage and become the second-youngest headliner in Glastonbury history, after fellow pop star Billie Eilish who topped the bill in 2022, aged 20.

Rodrigo is also headlining British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park, two days before she heads to Worthy Farm.

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo performing at Glastonbury in 2022 ( PA Archive )

Veteran artist Young’s headline slot on the Saturday was accidentally announced on 1 January, when he abruptly announced that he was withdrawing from this year’s festival due to his belief that it was under the “corporate control” of the BBC.

Just two days later, he said that he had received an “error in information” and that the festival was “back on our itinerary”. He previously headlined Glastonbury in 2009.

Pop-soul artist RAYE looks set to enjoy another huge year as she returns from performing at the 2025 Academy Awards, and will now play on the Pyramid Stage before Young’s set.

The 27-year-old swept the Brit Awards last year thanks to her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, which she delivered as an independent artist after walking away from her record label, following a battle over their apparent refusal to let her release her own music.

open image in gallery RAYE will open for Neil Young on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, trend-setting artist Charli XCX will headline the Other Stage on Saturday, a year after her DJ set managed to rival Dua Lipa’s headline slot.

Organisers seem intent on offering festival-goers a mix of both established and new talent, from Nineties-formed electronic pioneers The Prodigy, Canadian artist Alanis Morisette and rock band The Libertines to “Messy” star Lola Young, US pop singer Gracie Abrams, and viral star Shaboozey, whose single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has been a near-permanent fixture on TikTok since its release.

Among the returning festival favourites include Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice, indie duo Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim and Scissor Sisters.

open image in gallery Viral star Shaboozey will make his Glastonbury debut ( AP )

Further acts are due to be announced in the coming months, with 2024 breakout stars Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter among the rumoured additions.

The festival’s annual resale, which gives music fans one final chance to get their hands on tickets ahead of June, is also expected to take place in spring, having been held last year in April.

Glastonbury 2025 takes place from 25 to 29 June, and will mark the last festival before its traditional fallow year, which gives the farmland and its workers a chance to rest.