Carlos Santana forced to postpone show due to medical scare
Renowned musician is said to be under observation
Carlos Santana was forced to postpone a concert after suffering a medical scare during rehearsals this week.
The legendary guitarist’s manager, Michael Vrionis, shared a statement with his fans ahead of Tuesday’s (22 April) show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.
It was revealed that Santana was taken from the venue to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he was diagnosed with dehydration. He is currently being kept under observation.
“It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed,” Vrionis told Entertainment Weekly.
“Mr Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”
Vrionis continued: “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”
Santana has a show scheduled for tonight (23 April) in Texas, as well as performances in Tulsa and Thackerville, Oklahoma, over the coming days. His representatives have yet to confirm whether these will go ahead.
The “Black Magic Woman” guitarist has suffered similar episodes in the past, including in 2022 when he postponed six shows after collapsing onstage in Clarkson, Michigan.
Earlier this year, he took what he described as a “hard fall” while walking around the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the location of his $20m home, and broke a finger on his left hand, leading to the postponement of several dates for his residency in Las Vegas.
“My finger is recuperating really well,” he told The Independent in a recent interview.
“I lost my equilibrium and fell. I put my hand out to block the shock and broke my baby finger, but they operated and put it back in place. One or two more weeks and I’ll be good as new.”
Santana’s latest album, Sentient, was released last month. He is due to begin the UK leg of his tour from 18 June.
