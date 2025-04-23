Carlos Santana forced to postpone show due to medical scare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Santana was forced to postpone a concert after suffering a medical scare during rehearsals this week.

The legendary guitarist’s manager, Michael Vrionis, shared a statement with his fans ahead of Tuesday’s (22 April) show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

It was revealed that Santana was taken from the venue to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he was diagnosed with dehydration. He is currently being kept under observation.

“It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed,” Vrionis told Entertainment Weekly.

“Mr Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

Vrionis continued: “He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour. Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon.”

Santana has a show scheduled for tonight (23 April) in Texas, as well as performances in Tulsa and Thackerville, Oklahoma, over the coming days. His representatives have yet to confirm whether these will go ahead.

Santana suffered a health scare while preparing for a show in San Antonio ( Getty )

The “Black Magic Woman” guitarist has suffered similar episodes in the past, including in 2022 when he postponed six shows after collapsing onstage in Clarkson, Michigan.

Earlier this year, he took what he described as a “hard fall” while walking around the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the location of his $20m home, and broke a finger on his left hand, leading to the postponement of several dates for his residency in Las Vegas.

“My finger is recuperating really well,” he told The Independent in a recent interview.

“I lost my equilibrium and fell. I put my hand out to block the shock and broke my baby finger, but they operated and put it back in place. One or two more weeks and I’ll be good as new.”

Santana’s latest album, Sentient, was released last month. He is due to begin the UK leg of his tour from 18 June.