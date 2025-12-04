Fatboy Slim to headline Camp Bestival 2026: ‘Multi-generational raving’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DJ and producer Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, has been announced as the Sunday headliner for Camp Bestival ahead of the event’s return next summer.

The family-favourite festival takes place at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, between 30 July to 2 August, with Cook booked to host the inaugural Fatboy Slim and Friends All Day Castle Stage takeover.

Cook said in a statement: “Given that there’s a seaside theme at Camp Bestival ths year, I can’t think of anybody more qualified than me to be providing the authentic seaside experience.

“I’ll be bringing all my seaside friends on 2 August for the Castle Stage takeover. Fatboy Slim with a seagull.”

He added: “I think the genius of Camp Bestival is the multi-generational raving: it’s kind of for kids but it’s kind of for adults too. The two seem to co-exist in a very interestingly symbiotic way!”

Festival co-organisers Josie and Rob da Bank said: “Norman brings the party like no other, so I decided let’s just give him the whole main stage to programme for a day and we’ll be unveiling the acts joining him very soon... in the meantime rest assured [that] Sunday at Camp Bestival will be an off-the-hook spectacular finale!”

Fatboy Slim will headline Sunday at Camp Bestival 2026 ( Getty )

In a five-star review this summer, critic Mark Beaumont praised the festival for catering “perfectly to party people of all sizes and dispositions”.

“Camp Bestival is never going to rival the Glastonburys and Coachellas in terms of big-hitter headliners or momentous spectacle, but what it does it does perfectly – a weekend of full-family fun times that packs significantly more punch per school-holiday pound than Centergouge,” he wrote.

Camp Bestival tickets are on sale, with a limited-time festive instalment plan on offer now.