Busted star pulls out of McFly tour before first show for health reasons

Busted star James Bourne has pulled out of his band’s upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland.

Citing his “health” problems, the musician announced he must drop out of “VS” tour with McFly, which is due to start in Birmingham on Tuesday (16 September).

Bourne took to social media to address his sudden absence from the tour, stating: “The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin.”

“I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows,” the singer added.

Though it remains unclear what exactly caused the “Year 3000” performer’s sudden illness, he remained apologetic.

“There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now,” he said.

“I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to be an amazing show and I will miss being there!” Bourne added. “See you all as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne at Royal Albert Hall ( getty )

Despite announcing the disappointing news, his tour-mates have remained supportive as McFly’s Harry Judd commented on instagram saying, “Won’t be the same without you dude. Hope you’re back on Tour asap.”

In spite of Bourne’s inability to perform or attend the shows, the band will continue on tour with the remaining members.

Besides Bourne, Busted also features Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis. The group was formed in 2000 and went on to have four UK number one singles, won two Brit awards and sold more than five million records worldwide.

Reuniting for their 20 year reunion tour in September 2023, the band released Greatest Hits 2.0 , revising their top hits including “Loser Kid”, “3AM”, and “Crashed the Wedding”.

Since then, Busted confirmed a follow-up tour with friends and fellow pop-punk band McFly.

open image in gallery Charlie Simpson (centre) with his Busted bandmates at VO5 NME Awards ( Getty Images )

In October, McFly were performing as part of their 21st birthday celebrations and brought out Busted as a surprise for fans.

“Busted gatecrashed our show last night (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year,” McFly said in a statement. “They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year.

“We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday this week and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck. Busted fought back and added: There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends….! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock!”

Busted added: “The whole tour is to find out who’s a better band. Fans can decide. They can come and support their band and they might change their mind. It’s going to be a fight to the death.”