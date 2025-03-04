Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Brit Awards interview with McFly frontman Tom Fletcher has gone viral after his bandmate Danny Jones was seemingly caught on camera kissing Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

Jones, 38, who has been married to former Miss England model Georgia Horsley since 2014, was seen alongside Higgins at the Sony Music after party at 4am on Sunday morning (2 March), per The Sun.

In a red carpet interview ahead of the awards ceremony, Fletcher predicted Jones would have a wild night and admitted he was “a bit scared about where the night might end”.

When asked by Capital radio hosts Sian Welby and Zeze Millz where his Brit Awards evening would take him, Fletcher, 39, said nervously: “I’ve heard rumours that Danny’s got some plans.”

“I’m not sure that I’m… I’m a bit scared about where the night might end,” Fletcher added. “I’m just following him.”

The interview quickly garnered attention from fans. “This hasn’t aged well,” one person wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, another social media user added: “It’s like Tom knew what was coming!”

“Don’t follow him, Tom,” a third person advised.

The Independent has contacted Jones’s representatives for comment.

Georgia Jones released a new episode of her parenting podcast Mum’s The Word hours after reports emerged about her husband and Higgins.

In the episode, Georgia appeared to focus solely on her and the McFly singer’s seven-year-old son, Cooper, without mentioning Jones directly.

open image in gallery Danny Jones and wife Georgia Horsley in 2024 ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

During his time in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Jungle last year, Jones was praised for sharing Georgia’s experience of post natal depression after welcoming their son.

“Seeing my wife go through that was kind of new,” he said. “I wanted to try and fix it and say, ‘Come on, you can do this’, but that’s not what [Georgia] needed.”

The scandal comes after Higgins – Jones’s I’m a Celeb campmate – reportedly split from The Only Way Is Essex cast member Pete Wicks after a “few clashes” last month.

open image in gallery Maura Higgins at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

During a subsequent Valentine’s Day night out with her friends, Higgins was asked about the whereabouts of Wicks by a photographer while leaving Sheesh restaurant in London.

“Dunno. Probably cheating,” the Love Island star replied in a video obtained by The Sun.

The Independent has contacted Wicks’ representatives for comment.