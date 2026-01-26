Mexico president asks South Korea for more BTS concerts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The immense popularity of K-pop group BTS has seen their upcoming Mexico concerts escalate to a presidential matter, with fan demands reaching President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Monday news briefing.

Following a rapid sell-out last week, Ms Sheinbaum publicly advocated for additional concert dates in May.

She confirmed sending a letter to South Korea's prime minister, formally requesting more performances from the band.

“We have not yet received a response, but we hope it will be positive,” Ms Sheinbaum said.

The Mexican sought to extend K-pop sensation BTS’s upcoming concert run, but organisers have ruled out additional dates.

Promoter Ocesa confirmed that adding further performances is currently not possible, despite the mayor’s outreach.

The hugely popular group is set to play at Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium on 7, 9, and 10 May. Sheinbaum had previously hailed the visit, stating during a 19 January briefing that BTS's arrival fulfils a "historic request" from Mexican youth.

open image in gallery K-pop group BTS sold out their latest worldwide tour ( AP )

“It is a very famous Korean group that young people love,” she said, adding that their presence is a positive development for the country. These comments even gained international traction, appearing in several South Korean news outlets.

During the same briefing, Sheinbaum and officials from Mexico's consumer protection agency outlined efforts with Ocesa and Ticketmaster Mexico to ensure transparency in pricing and purchase conditions, while simultaneously implementing measures to curb ticket scalping.

Mexico has emerged as a premier destination for global tours; in 2025 alone, artists including Lady Gaga, Shakira, Oasis, and Bad Bunny delivered landmark performances across the country.

With a capacity of 65,000, the GNP Seguros Stadium was named the world’s top concert venue for 2025 by Pollstar magazine — a title it has now secured for two consecutive years.

open image in gallery Following a lightning-fast sell-out last week, President Claudia Sheinbaum used her briefing to advocate for more BTS concert dates in May, saying she sent a letter to South Korea's prime minister requesting more dates for the band ( AP )

After a nearly four-year musical hiatus, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope, is back with a world tour and will release a new album on March 20 titled “ARIRANG.”

The tour will kick off in South Korea in April, spanning over 70 dates across Asia, North and South America, Australia, and Europe through March 2027. These are the group’s first performances since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

In the years between the tours, all BTS members had to fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea.