Yorkshire restaurant ‘honoured’ as Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Graham drop in for lunch
The ‘Adolescence’ star plays Springsteen’s late father in an upcoming biopic
Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Graham posed for a photo with staff at a restaurant in Yorkshire after enjoying a low-key meal together.
The musical legend, 75, and the Thousand Blows star, 51, had lunch at Norman’s Restaurant in Kirkburton, Huddersfield, on Friday (16 May), after Springsteen performed at Manchester’s Co-Op Live the night before.
Graham, who has recently earned widespread acclaim for his powerful performance in Netflix’s Adolescence, will star as Springsteen’s father Douglas in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming biopic starring Jeremy Allen White as the musician.
Norman’s shared a photo on Instagram showing Springsteen and Graham smiling alongside the restaurant team.
“Absolutely honoured to have these two absolute legends over for a spot of lunch,” the caption read. “Can think of worse ways to start the weekend!”
Restaurant owner Ollie Roberts told the Daily Mail that the staff “were useless after [Graham and Springsteen] left, because everyone was just kind of floating around in a half daze”.
“Stephen Graham was the one everyone was excited about, but I think that’s largely because, how do you get your head around Bruce Springsteen coming for lunch?”
Graham has previously spoken about Springsteen’s reaction to his portrayal of Douglas, telling Soundtracking podcaster Edith Bowman that the Boss sent him “the most gorgeous texts I’ve ever had in my life” after watching him perform.
“His text just said, ‘Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory,’” Graham revealed.
“And I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? It was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Springsteen hit out at Donald Trump several times throughout his debut Manchester gig on Wednesday (14 May), claiming that the United States is “currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration”.
His statements prompted a rant from Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, in which the president slammed the “highly overrated” Springsteen as “a pushy, obnoxious JERK” and “a dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker”.
