A trio of R&B, indie and folk artists have been shortlisted for the 2025 Brits Rising Star Award.

The annual prize aims to recognise future stars of British music, and has previously been awarded to artists including Adele, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

This year’s shortlist comprises an all-male lineup of R&B/soul artist Elmiene, indie duo Good Neighbours and folk-pop singer Myles Smith. The last male artist to win the prize was Fender in 2019; this is the first time there has been an all-male lineup in almost a decade.

Smith has generated over half a billion Spotify streams thanks to his song “Stargazing” and is booked to support Ed Sheeran on his forthcoming 2025 tour.

"Growing up in Luton, I started playing pubs and open mic nights when I was just 12 and music quickly became my way of understanding the world and connecting with others,” Smith said.

"This recognition feels like a reflection of that journey - the highs, the challenges and the incredible people who’ve supported me along the way.

"Thank you for seeing me, for listening and for believing in the music. It means the world."

L-R: Singer Elmiene, Myles Smith and indie band Good Neighbours ( Toby Coulson/Lauren Harris )

Good Neighbours, formed of Essex-born Scott Verrill and south London’s Oli Fox, have also been named on the BBC’s Sound of 2025 longlist alongside Smith, and are known for their viral track “Home” which became hugely popular on the clip-sharing platform TikTok. The song also peaked at No 26 in the UK charts.

"The Brits have always been a huge dream for both of us growing up,” the band said.

"We started Good Neighbours purely for the fun of it, so to be up for an actual Brit award at this stage in our career is the biggest honour. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Oxford-born songwriter Elmiene, also known as Abdala Elamin, was seen performing at Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park festivals this summer and has previously written with artists including Stormzy and Sampha.

"If I could put the feeling of being nominated into words, I would say it’s like being completely satisfied with a meal you bought and then finding out it comes with dessert and a drink. Didn’t know it could get any better,” he said.

The winner of the Brits Rising Star award will be announced on Thursday 5 December. The 2024 prize went to The Last Dinner Party.

The 2025 Brit Awards will take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 1 March and be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX.