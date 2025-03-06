Brit Awards hit with hundreds of complaints over pop stars’ racy outfits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has received 825 complaints following the Brit Awards, primarily targeting Sabrina Carpenter's opening performance and Charli XCX's see-through dress.

Carpenter donned a sparkly military-style blazer dress, stockings and suspenders to perform her hit ‘Espresso’ at London’s O2 on Saturday night.

The performance, which was aired before 9pm, also saw her surrounded by back-up dancers dressed like the King’s Guard.

The US pop star, who received the global success award on the night, then changed into a red bra and shorts and performed ‘Bed Chem’ on a huge heart-shaped bed.

At one stage during the pre-watershed performance, she sank to her knees in front of one of her back-up dancers, who then looked towards the camera and winked.

Charli XCX, who nabbed five Brit Awards, also attracted attention for her sheer black dress and lack of bra.

The singer addressed the concerns during her acceptance speech for artist of the year, saying: “I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of ‘free the nipple’ though, right?

“They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side.”

The British star also won album of the year for Brat, song of the year for ‘Guess’ featuring Billie Eilish, dance act, and songwriter of the year.

Charli XCX accepts the award for artist of the year ( Invision )

The 32-year-old has had an impressive 12 months which saw the infectious electronic-pop tracks on Brat soar up the charts and inspire a trend, with fans embracing the “brat summer” cultural movement which promoted self-love, positive body image and sultry style choices.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing the complaints against our rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Carpenter seemed to acknowledge the controversy on her Instagram, posting a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of her racy outfit from the night.

“Brits I now know what watershed is!!!!” she wrote.