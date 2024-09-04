Support truly

Queen rocker Brian May has revealed that he was rushed to hospital after suffering a minor stroke and temporarily losing control of his left arm.

The British musician, 77, shared the health update with fans in a video posted to his website as he addressed the events of the past week.

May referred to a “little health hiccup” that saw him rushed to hospital in an ambulance: “The good news is I can play guitar,” he said.

“They called it a minor stroke, and all of a sudden out of the blue, I didn’t have any control of this arm,” he said, moving his left arm and flexing his fingers to show the movement had returned.

“It was a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from the hospital where I went, blue lights flashing, the lot, it was very exciting. I might post a video if you like.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it, I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that, because it’ll clutter up my inbox, and I hate that. The good news is I’m OK.”

The “Don’t Stop Me Now” musician appeared slightly disgruntled as he explained he’s “grounded” and not allowed to drive, get on a plane or do anything that might risk raising his heart rate.

“Not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me,” he said, glancing up at a plane flying noisily overhead, before concluding: “But I’m good.”

May has suffered health issues in the past, including a heart attack that turned out to be a symptom of an arterial disease.

The guitarist told fans he was “very near death” after being admitted to hospital in May 2020, where doctors discovered that three of his arteries were blocked and in danger of stopping the blood supply to his heart.

“It’s a long climb back,” he told The Times. “I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me.”

He admitted he was baffled by the heart attack: “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” he questioned. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

His doctors advised him to undergo heart surgery, but he instead chose the alternative to have three stents put inside his heart.

May formed the rock band Queen in 1970 with Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor, with bassist John Deacon joining a year later. They went on to become one of the biggest-selling acts of all time, releasing a string of hit singles including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “Killer Queen” and “We Are the Champions”.

In the years since Mercury’s death in 1991, Queen have resumed touring with “featured” singers including Free’s Paul Rodgers and pop singer Adam Lambert.

He continued his latest video with an update about his new BBC documentary, Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers and Me, which explores his years-long campaign to stop the UK badger cull and “uncover the truth” about the spread of bovine TB.