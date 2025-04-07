Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies aged 70

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70 following a “private battle with cancer”, the band have said in a statement.

Burke was recruited by Blondie founders Debbie Harry and Chris Stein shortly after they formed the new wave band in 1975. He was credited for keeping the group together after Stein and Harry considered disbanding following the departure of original bassist Fred Smith to Television, and remained with the band for his entire career.

The band said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.”

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

“His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie.”

The group went on to say: “A self proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist’, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s.”

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world.”

“His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

open image in gallery Gary Valentine, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke pictured together in 1975 ( Chris Stein )

“As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke,” they said signing off, “Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family.”

Born in New Jersey in 1954, Burke Having grown up in New Jersey, Burke had a significant impact on the band’s development when he recruited his friend Gary Valentine to join as a bassist, and even kept them together when Harry and Stein considered disbanding early on.

During Blondie's 15-year hiatus from 1982 to 1997, Burke developed a hugely successful drumming career alongside the American punk band The Ramones under the name Elvis Ramone, was the regular drummer for The Romantics between 1990 and 2004 and played for the likes of Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend and Eurythmics.

Burke was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside his Blondie bandmates.

More to follow....