Abba star Björn Ulvaeus has admitted he has concerns at the beginning of his relationship with his third wife, Christina Sas.

The pair met in 2021, while Sas was working on the release of the Abba album Voyage, and began dating the following year after he divorced from music journalist Lena Kallersjo, to whom he was married for 41 years.

He and Sas – who married in September 2024 in a ceremony officiated by comedian and TV presenter Sandi Toksvig – have an age gap of almost three decades, as Sas, 52, is 28 years Ulvaeus’s junior.

In a new interview, the Swedish musician and composer, 79, revealed that the age difference initially troubled him, even though – for him – it was “love at first sight”.

“Immediately I had severe problems with myself and the age difference,” he told The Times. “When a man or a woman meets someone much younger and falls in love they think, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’”

In the end, though, he said he “just gave up”. The singer added: “I decided, ‘It’s up to her – if she wants to live with someone older and we love each other…’ Age doesn’t come between us now – we rarely even talk about it.”

Ulvaeus has two children with first wife Fältskog, Linda Elin Ulvaeus and Peter Christian Ulvaeus, and two daughters, Emma and Anna, with Kallersjo.

He and his Abba bandmates, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog, were recently the subject of an authorised biography that delved into the inner workings of one of the most successful pop groups of all time.

Melancholy Undercover: The book of Abba by Jan Gradvall, released last year, offered rare interviews with all four of the 1974 Eurovision champions, along with those who know and work with them, providing insights into how they created immortal hits such as “Dancing Queen”.

“I cried when I heard it,’ Lyngstad said. “I thought it was so incredibly beautiful.”

Ulvaeus recalled that Fältskog, whom he was married to at the time, was asleep when he returned home and so he went to his sister’s home and played it for her “over and over”.

Abba on stage after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 ( Getty Images )

“We couldn’t believe how good it sounded,” he said.

“Dancing Queen” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015 and is frequently ranked as one of the greatest pop songs of all time.

Ulvaeus will be speaking at SXSW London, which takes place between 2 to 7 June.