Billy Joel surprises fans with showstopping first performance since rare brain disorder diagnosis
‘Piano Man’ legend was diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus in May
Billy Joel fans received an unforgettable jumpstart to the new year on Friday with a surprise performance from the “Piano Man” himself — his first since being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a rare brain disorder.
The “Uptown Girl” singer, 76, who previously disclosed that the disorder significantly affects his balance, crashed Billy Joel cover band Turnstile’s special New Year’s performance at the Village Amphitheater in Wellington, Florida.
Taking a seat at the piano, the Grammy-winning icon performed renditions of his hit songs “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”
While he sang, a group of young children clapped and danced next to him on stage.
“I went to a Billy Joel tribute show tonight and the real guy showed up,” one person wrote over a clip of Joel’s performance. “Great way to start 2026,” they captioned the TikTok.
In other fan-filmed videos of the moment, Joel was seen using a cane as he walked off.
In a July interview with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, the “Vienna” hitmaker opened up about his condition, revealing that his “balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat.”
Explaining the name of the disorder, he shared: “It used to be called water on the brain. Now it’s called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus.”
When asked by Maher what causes NPH, Joel replied: “They don’t know… I thought it must be from drinking.”
The “My Life” artist, who is two years sober, reiterated that he feels “good.”
“They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he insisted.
NPH is a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the brain’s ventricles, leading to increased pressure that compresses brain tissue and can result in neurological symptoms, such as balance issues. It most often affects people over the age of 60.
“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” read a statement posted on Joel’s Instagram account in May. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”
After his diagnosis, Joel was forced to cancel all upcoming concerts and tour dates. He was originally scheduled to perform across the U.S. and at two dates in the UK last summer.
