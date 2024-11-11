Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Happy Mondays star Bez caused chaos at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday during a hilarious interaction with host Rita Ora.

The awards, which were hosted at Manchester’s Co-Op arena saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Raye walk away with the top awards on the night.

The 60-year-old dancer and percussionist, famed for his partying lifestyle, who was joined by his bandmate Shaun Ryder, looked set for a brief interview with Ora, who introduced the pair as “Manchester royalty”.

However, the wheels soon fell off the segment when Bez took it upon himself to address the entire crowd and refused to let go of the microphone.

“Rita let me tell you how lovely you are. You make everyone so welcome, you are a special lady,” said Bez, leaving Ora in hysterics. “Rita Ora everyone make some noise,” he enthusiastically added.

Attempting to get the show back on track, Ora wrestled the microphone back from Bez and introduced K-Pop girl group Le Sserafim as Bez stared on in delight in the background.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed and many viewers were quick to share their hilarious responses to the unlikely interaction.

“Bez right next to Rita as she talks about Le Sserafim is insane actually,” wrote one person.

A second viewer said: “Bez causing trouble at the MTVEMAs.”

“Rita Ora trying to control Bez is not what I expected to see!!,” added a third.

“They’ve just had Shaun Ryder and Bez on which has been the highlight so far cos Bez is clearly OFF HIS FACE. Hilarious,” a fourth viewer subtly pointed out.

One viewer did point out that it might have been a bit confusing to international audiences who aren’t familiar with The Happy Mondays’ antics: “Also Bez and Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays being wild on TV and trying to grab the microphone from Rita Ora. It was funny but I was thinking about how they must have looked to people watching in other countries who don’t know who they are and weren’t expecting that lol.”

( MTV/ Paramount+ )

Elsewhere, during the show Ora paid an emotional tribute to her late friend Liam Payne, who she had collaborated with on the song “For You,” which featured on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

She said: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone very, very dear to us.

“We lost him recently and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world.

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew.”

Ora added: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on the world.”

An image of the singer was then shown on screens in the arena.