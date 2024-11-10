Watch live: Stars arrive for MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Stars from across the globe are hitting the red carpet for this year’s European Music Awards (EMAs) in Manchester, as Rita Ora plays host for the evening.
Taylor Swift has the most nominations for the evening with seven, including best artist, best video, and biggest fans.
However, closely behind her are Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish, who all have five nominations each.
Shawn Mendes, Raye, Pet Shop Boys, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims are all set to perform during the show - and it’s expected there’ll also be a tribute to Liam Payne.
Central Cee, Charli XCX, Chase & Status, Dua Lipa, Hozier, and Raye will all be battling it out in a dedicated awards category for the best act from the UK and Ireland.
The EMAs will be available to watch in the UK on MTV and Pluto TV from 21:00 GMT on Sunday and on Channel 5 from 22:00 GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments