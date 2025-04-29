Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi, made her concert debut during opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles.

Sporting a gold feathered dress with matching cowboy boots, Rumi was seen grinning from ear to ear as she joined Beyoncé on stage during “Protector.” Photos and videos snapped by fans also showed her hugging her 32-time Grammy-winning mom at the start of the song. She then walked around the stage with Beyoncé during the chorus, pausing to wave to the crowd.

Rumi — who can be heard on the Cowboy Carter album saying “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” at the start of “Protector” — then hugged her mom before excitedly waving to the crowd as big sister Blue Ivy walked her off stage.

The seven-year-old is the youngest daughter of Beyoncé, 43, and Jay-Z, 55, who also share Blue Ivy, 13, and son Sir, seven.

Blue Ivy was also present on stage throughout the tour’s opening night. The teen was seen in a sparkly gray ensemble that matched Beyoncé.

She’s been performing alongside her mom since the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, when she made her debut as a backup dancer at just 11 years old. She recently joined her mom for her NFL Christmas halftime show. The teen was also at the 2025 Grammys when Beyoncé took home the Album of the Year Award for Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé with daughters Rumi, 7, and Blue Ivy, 13, during opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour ( @beybrasilHD/X )

The album’s tour kicked off at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Monday night after months of anticipation.

But there were still hundreds of tickets available just hours before opening night — and thousands more remain unsold for stops across the nation, as The Independent exclusively revealed last week.

As of writing, hundreds of seats are available through Ticketmaster for Thursday’s performance at SoFi Stadium. Seats start at $65.55, including fees. There are some standing room seats available on either side of the stage for $1,000 or more each on Ticketmaster.

In addition to the Monday and Thursday concerts this week, Beyoncé will perform three more times at SoFi through May 9. Sales have been slower for the final two nights in Los Angeles. At the time of The Independent’s April 17 report, there were more than 3,800 standard tickets available for each show.

Live Nation has pushed back at the suggestion that Beyoncé is having trouble selling tickets. Last month, in a statement to Billboard, the events giant claimed that 94 percent of tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour have been sold. Since then, two further dates in Las Vegas have been added, bringing the total number of tour stops to 32.

Billboard also projected final earnings of $294 million from 1.1-1.2 million tickets. With the new shows Beyoncé added, making it a three-month event, the Cowboy Carter Tour should make more than $325 million.