Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour officially begins tonight, and you can still get tickets for the event.

As The Independent exclusively revealed last week, sales for the tour have been slow on the East and West Coasts, with more than 3,200 unsold seats at the concert in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, on April 28 and 5,800 tickets for a show in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 14.

Now, opening night is officially here, with Beyoncé scheduled to take the stage in only a matter of hours in Los Angeles. And fans can still get their hands on tickets for the big tour debut.

At the time of writing, tickets in the highest section of SoFi Stadium are being sold at the starting price of $85.20, plus taxes and fees. Ticketmaster is also selling seats in section 400 for $166. There are many seats available in the 300 section, most of which are being sold for $249.

On Ticketmaster, seats in the 100 section cost $330, plus taxes and fees. There are also “C” seats, located along the sidelines of the 100 and 200 levels, up for grabs for $543.

There are some seats on the lower level being sold for $1,000 or more each on Ticketmaster. However, the seats closest to the stage and spots in the pit are all sold out for tonight’s show.

Some tickets to Beyoncé's show tonight are still being sold for $85

Sales have been slower for the final two nights in Los Angeles. In The Independent’s April 17 report, there were more than 3,800 standard tickets available for each show.

There’s not much of a difference in ticket sales on the East Coast. The tour’s last night in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — the closest venue to New York City — has more than 500 tickets unsold, even though it was added on as an extra date due to supposed demand.

Live Nation, however, have pushed back at the suggestion that Beyoncé is having trouble selling tickets. Last month, in a statement to Billboard, the events giant claimed that 94 percent of tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour have been sold. Since then, two further dates in Las Vegas have been added, bringing the total number of tour stops to 32.

Billboard also projected final earnings of $294 million from 1.1-1.2 million tickets. With the new shows Beyoncé added, making it a three-month event, the Cowboy Carter Tour should make more than $325 million.

When Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour first went on sale in February, demand was so extreme that fans quickly grabbed whatever tickets they could get. After all, she had just won Album of the Year at the Grammys, adding to her record-breaking awards haul. Many fans were also left without seats to her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which moved over 2.7 million tickets.

However, fans are now frustrated by the fact that they paid extortionate prices for tickets to the Cowboy Carter Tour a few months ago, only to see that better-placed seats are now on sale at significantly cheaper rates.

“Next time Beyoncé sends me a presale code for a tour, I’m ignoring it,” wrote TheYoncéHub, a fan account with 15k followers on X/Twitter. “The way floor seats are way cheaper than stand seats I bought and [Ticketmaster] won’t let me exchange.”

“I’m [one] of those stuck with expensive nosebleeds presale tickets and unfortunately still so many blue dots on the first dates with unsold tickets. Just recorded this video showing some,” another user wrote, alongside a screen-recorded video of unsold tickets at SoFi Stadium.