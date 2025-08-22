Previously unheard Beatles tracks to accompany new Peter Jackson documentary episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirteen previously unreleased Beatles demos and studio sessions are set to be heard by the public for the first time, as the band’s remastered documentary series The Anthology is set to release on Disney+.

First broadcast by ITV in 1995, The Anthology featured footage of the Fab Four – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – talking candidly about their history across eight episodes.

It was long hailed as the definitive documentary about The Beatles, due to the way in which it reunited the band’s surviving three members with producer George Martin, as well as their former publicist Derek Taylor and road manager Neil Aspinall.

Its original release was accompanied by the single “Free As a Bird”, the first new piece of music the Liverpool-formed band had released since their official split in 1974.

The remastered TV series is the latest Beatles project from director Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films and Park Road Post, with Jackson behind a brand new ninth episode created from previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage.

Giles Martin (Martin’s son) created new audio mixes for much of the featured music, which has been compiled along with the previously unreleased songs, demos and other rare recordings for an album, Anthology 4.

open image in gallery Previously unheard demos by the Fab Four are being released this year ( Photo by Bruce McBroom/© Apple Corps Ltd. )

Giles Martin has also remastered the three original Anthology albums, which were released in 1995 and 1996.

The teams at Wingnut Films and Park Road Post previously collaborated on Jackson’s groundbreaking eight-hour Disney+ docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which received rave reviews from critics.

Writing for The Independent, Ed Cumming gave the project five stars and stated it had “set the standard for all future assessments of the band”.

The Anthology news comes a day after McCartney and the other official Beatles social media channels teased an announcement with a carousel of images containing the numbers one to four.

It marks the latest in a series of major Beatles-related projects. Sam Mendes is currently working on his quartet of movies about the Fab Four, with each band member getting their own film.

In April, it was announced that Gladiator 2 and Normal People star Paul Mescal had been cast as McCartney, while Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn would play George Harrison.

Barry Keoghan, best known for his performances in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, will play Starr, while Harris Dickinson – who acted opposite Nicole Kidman in the erotic thriller Babygirl, has been cast as Lennon.

open image in gallery The Beatles: Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson at a Sony Pictures event in March ( Getty Images )

Explaining why he felt a series of films was necessary, Mendes wrote in The Times: “As a film-maker, one is always looking to find new ways to look at the past. To turn historical events so they catch the light in new and different ways. My film [2019 war drama] 1917 was an attempt to do this,” he said.

“The Beatles films we are making now also fall into this category. And here again I felt the same portal to the past had been opened.”

The films are set to premiere in 2028. The Beatles Anthology documentary series will be available on Disney+ from 26 November, while the Anthology music collections will be released on 21 November. A

25th anniversary edition of the Anthology book will be out on 14 October.