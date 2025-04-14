Fans disappointed by Coachella crowd’s reactions during Beabadoobee and Junior H sets: ‘Not doing justice’
Fans also complained earlier in the weekend over muted reactions to performers
Coachella fans watching the music festival’s lineup from home have voiced their disappointment over the live crowd’s reactions to multiple performers.
When Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee took to the Main Stage for her set, viewers immediately noticed the crowd’s lackluster response.
“Beabadoobee deserves a more energetic crowd,” one fan wrote on X.
“Watching beabadoobee live online at Coachella, do audiences even go crazy anymore holy crap,” another shared.
Viewers had a similar reaction during Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H’s set later in the evening.
“WHY IS NO ONE GETTING LIT AT JUNIOR H COACHELLA SET?!?!?” one fan questioned.
