Fans disappointed by Coachella crowd’s reactions during Beabadoobee and Junior H sets: ‘Not doing justice’

Fans also complained earlier in the weekend over muted reactions to performers

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Sunday 13 April 2025 22:40 EDT
(Jules Moskovtchenko)

Coachella fans watching the music festival’s lineup from home have voiced their disappointment over the live crowd’s reactions to multiple performers.

When Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee took to the Main Stage for her set, viewers immediately noticed the crowd’s lackluster response.

“Beabadoobee deserves a more energetic crowd,” one fan wrote on X.

“Watching beabadoobee live online at Coachella, do audiences even go crazy anymore holy crap,” another shared.

Viewers had a similar reaction during Mexican singer-songwriter Junior H’s set later in the evening.

“WHY IS NO ONE GETTING LIT AT JUNIOR H COACHELLA SET?!?!?” one fan questioned.

More to follow

