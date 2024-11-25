BBC Radio announces its jam-packed Christmas 2024 schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mariah Carey and Cher are among the special guests taking part in BBC Radio’s Christmas schedule.

Pop star Carey, whose immortal festive hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, will present a show on BBC Radio 2 on Christmas Day from 7pm.

During the hour-long show, she will thank fans for their support over the years and play a number of Christmas classics by artists who inspire her, from Aretha Franklin to Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston.

Cher will reveal some of her favourite tracks as she is cast away on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on 15 December, while Scottish singer Annie Lennox will reflect on her career ahead of her 70th birthday on Christmas Day, with a Radio 2 appearance on 22 December.

Meanwhile,Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page will be joined by podcaster Natalie Cassidy to host two Off the Telly specials ahead of the show’s Christmas episode on BBC One. The first episode will be available on BBC Sounds by 18 December, and the second in early January.

Absolutely Fabulous stars Jennifer Saunders, Dame Joanna Lumley, Jane Horrocks and Julia Sawalha will discuss the hit Nineties sitcom and its recent reunion special with presenter Kirsty Wark for BBC Radio 4 on Christmas Day.

open image in gallery Mariah Carey will present her own show for the BBC on Christmas Day ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Over on BBC 6 Music, Love Actually star Bill Nighy will sit in for Iggy Pop to regale listeners with some of his favourite artists on 15 and 22 December.

Hairy Biker presenter Si King will feature some of the favourite rock anthems on his playlist when he makes his Radio 2 presenting debut on 23 December from 10pm to midnight.

The popular chef rose to fame as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo alongside his best friend Dave Myers, who died aged 66 in February after being diagnosed with cancer.

"I truly believe that the best way to enjoy a special day is with some feel-good rock tunes, and that’s exactly what I have in store for you tonight,” King said.

"Before the clock strikes midnight we’ll be rockin’ and rollin’ with my top picks and the ultimate guitar riffs as the excitement builds to Christmas Eve and beyond."

open image in gallery Hairy Biker Si King will host a BBC Radio special for Christmas ( The Hairy Bikers Go West, BBC )

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball, who announced this week she would be stepping back from the role in December after six years, will also be picking some of her favourite tunes, from Frank Sinatra to Louis Armstrong, on Christmas Eve from midday to 2pm and from 6am to 8am on Christmas Day.

She will also present a documentary on the story of Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, which will air on BBC Radio 2 on 23 December.

Among the guest editors who will take the reins of BBC Radio’s flagship Today programme during the festive period are screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce, former Conservative chancellor Sir Sajid Javid, TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin, and British Olympian Dame Laura Kenny.

The upcoming Christmas special of BBC comedy Outnumbered will also be celebrated by comedian Romesh Ranganathan interviewing the actors of the Brockman family on his BBC Radio 2 show on December 21.

The Official Christmas No 1 will be announced on BBC Radio 1 on 20 December by Jack Saunders.

Additional reporting by Press Association