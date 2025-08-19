Influencer Ariela La Langosta, friend of rapper 6ix9ine, killed in shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominican influencer Ariela “La Langosta,” known for her close friendship with controversial rapper 6ix9ine, has died at the age of 33 as a result of gunshot wounds, police said.

The Westchester County Police Department confirmed that the New York-based influencer, real name Ariela Mejia-Polanco, was found dead in her car on the Cross County Parkway on August 17.

“The woman found deceased in her car on the Cross County Parkway on Sunday died as a result of gunshot wounds, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed today,” police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act,” police said. “The homicide remains under investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit. Assistance has been provided by other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies during in the continuing investigation.

“Due to that ongoing investigation, additional details are not being disclosed at this time.”

open image in gallery Ariela La Langosta has died at the age of 33 ( ariiela.lalangosta/Instagram )

In a series of Instagram Stories translated from Spanish by E! News, 6ix9ine, 29, called Mejia-Polanco a “tremendous woman” and the “queen of New York.”

“NY won’t ever be the same,” added the rapper. “I loved you.”

Mejia-Polanco notably appeared in the 2023 music video for 6ix9ine’s “Wapae.”

The model’s workplace, Ikon New York, also marked her passing on Instagram, sharing: “Today we lost our shining star.”

“Our hearts are broken,” the Manhattan restaurant continued. “Your joy, your humility, and the way you treated everyone with so much care always made you stand out. Thank you for giving so much love and support to our home, which also became yours.”

The establishment added, “We still can’t believe it… you were our smile, our happiness. We love you and we will miss you forever.”

In the wake of Mejia-Polanco’s death, the restaurant said it has temporarily closed “out of respect for one of our beloved team members who recently passed away.”

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was last released from prison in December after having to serve time for violating the terms of his parole.

His parole violation stems from his role in the RICO case against the Nine Trey Bloods gang. As a result, his probation was extended by one year, and he is serving a homestay order under electronic monitoring.