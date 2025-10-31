Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne split after 22 years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have announced that they are separating after 22 years of marriage.

A brief statement was shared to the band’s official Instagram page that said they “continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son”.

The statement also said they would continue to work together on their charitable endeavours with KANPE in Haiti “and their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire”.

Butler, 45, and Chassagne, 49, married in 2003, the year before Arcade Fire released their debut album Funeral. Their first and only child was born in 2013, shortly before the release of their fourth studio album, Reflektor.

In 2022, Butler was accused of “inappropriate” actions by four people, all of whom said they had been devoted fans of Arcade Fire when they first met him between 2015 and 2020, when they were between the ages of 18 and 23. Butler at the time was between 36 and 39.

Butler vehemently denied any non-consensual behaviour. He said he had engaged in consensual relationships outside of his marriage and apologised to “anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour”, citing struggles with mental health issues and alcohol abuse.

Chassagne also responded to the allegations with a statement expressing support for her then-husband.

“I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did,” she said.

“He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

Arcade Fire returned this year with Pink Elephant, their first album since the allegations were made against Butler.

open image in gallery Arcade Fire (Chassagne and Butler, pictured) performing at Reading Festival ( Getty Images )

It also marked their first release since the departure of Butler’s brother, Will, who confirmed he had left the band in March 2022.

“I left at the end of last year, after the new record [WE] was complete,” he said in a series of posts to X/Twitter.

“There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

He added: “Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives.

“Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family. I’ll be around! See you around!”

The statement from Butler and Chassagne indicates that the band plan to announce a new tour soon.