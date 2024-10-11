The Independent launches as global curator on Apple Music

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Apple Music, which sees its launch as a global curator on the music streaming service.

Kicking things off will be three playlists, including The Independent’s long-running Now Hear This playlist, all curated by music editor Roisin O’Connor.

Now Hear This brings readers the best new tracks of the week, whether the latest releases by established stars or debut songs from emerging artists.

Other playlists include Hung Up on You – a selection of 50 of Madonna’s greatest songs from a career spanning four decades – and Independent Women, a celebration of inspiring female artists through the years, from Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin to Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan.

The Independent plans on curating themed playlists to mark occasions such as Black History Month (1 to 31 October) and UK Pride Month. We will invite global stars to guest-curate their own playlists so fans can learn about their favourite music, and come up with the perfect soundtracks to your gym workout, dinner party or quiet night in.

Roisin O’Connor, music editor at The Independent, said: ““I'm so thrilled to be joining Apple Music as an official curator.

“The Independent prides itself on being ‘the home of music’, where we’re constantly thinking about new ways to bring music we love to our readers. To date that’s included our world-class coverage of the latest industry news; album, festival and gig reviews; our exclusive live series Music Box and a summer of festival partnerships, from The Great Escape and Black Deer to Montreux Jazz Festival.

“Our partnership with Apple Music as an official global curator for the platform is the latest stage in this. I hope readers enjoy the playlists I’ve curated, from our favourite new releases to celebrations of music icons, film soundtracks and guitar gods – I can't wait to get stuck in.”

You can find The Independent’s profile and playlists on Apple Music here.