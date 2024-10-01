The Independent unlocks Black history archives to celebrate trailblazers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



For this year’s Black History Month, The Independent has opened its archive to look at some powerful portraits of Black trailblazers over the decades, along with past coverage of seminal moments in history.

The collection will be shown at the Outernet London, a top venue in the capital, throughout October.

Many people are choosing to embrace the concept of reclaiming narratives during this year’s Black History Month celebration in the spirit of amplifying stories and histories within Black communities.

Featured images include a rare shot of Bernie Grant, one of Britain’s first Black MPs, having coffee ahead of a Birmingham speaking engagement in 1994.

Renowned Black figures from a cross-section of industries will feature, from Seal and Whitney Houston to Naomi Campbell, Trevor McDonald, Darcus Howe, Linford Christie and more.

An insightful editorial by Labour MP Diane Abbott, the longest-serving Black MP and longest-serving woman, will be among the collection.

“Like Kamala Harris, I know what it’s like to be dismissed as an unqualified diversity hire,” the politician writes in an article published in July 2024.

In the collection will be a photograph of Ms Abbott, taken just after she was elected as one of four Black and Asian MPs in 1987 – and the first Black woman parliamentarian.

Noting Hill Carnival, 2024 ( PA )

Fast forward 37 years and a record number of 89 ethnic minority MPs have been elected to sit in the UK’s most diverse parliament ever.

Hot on the heels of the 58th staging of Notting Hill Carnival this summer, vibrant snaps taken during the annual event over 20 years ago will be seen.

Accomplishments are also highlighted through the achievements of champions such as Nicola Adams.

In a 2012 article entitled “Worlds apart – but boxing and dressage deliver gold for Team GB”, the triumphant journey of Olympian Nicola Adams is charted.

Black History Month is all about acknowledging the contributions that Black people have made to society over the years.

Along with the feats accomplished – resistance and pain are also central themes.

We look at Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s battle for justice in the name of their 18-year-old son, Stephen Lawrence, who was tragically killed in 1993 during a racist attack that is still largely unsolved.

Our archive further presents an image of the bereaved parents’ historic meeting with former South African president Nelson Mandela the same year; the leader rallied behind the Justice for Stephen Lawrence campaign.

Doreen and Neville Lawrence ( PA )

Racism across society remains a serious concern for many and our archive highlights an ongoing struggle for equality over the decades.

For example, an article published in February about the National Black Police Association calling for officers from ethnic minority backgrounds to avoid joining the Metropolitan Police in its first boycott call in 20 years will be displayed.

“Given the crisis in confidence highlighted through so many incidents and reports, I cannot say that we can adequately protect and support officers of colour within the Metropolitan Police Service,” Andy George, president of the NBPA, said at the time.

Outernet London, home of our exhibition, is comprised of public galleries featuring high-resolution screens, which deliver riveting audio-visual experiences. The display will be accompanied by a voiceover from The Independent’s race correspondent