Alicia Keys declares ‘DEI is not a threat, it is a gift’ in powerful Grammys speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alicia Keys used a speech at the 2025 Grammys to defend diversity initiatives, saying: “DEI is not a threat, it's a gift.”

The 44-year-old “Empire State of Mind” singer-songwriter was being honored with this year’s Dr Dre Global Impact Award.

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government and the private sector.

Speaking out about the importance of protecting such schemes, Keys said: “This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices.

“We've seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it's a gift."

While Trump's orders have been celebrated by some supporters and allies, they have been criticized by advocacy groups who say they might deepen inequities and undo decades of progress made to enshrine civil rights protections for marginalized groups.

Alicia Keys with her Dr Dre Global Impact Award Grammy ( REUTERS )

On Thursday, the president baselessly tried to blame the Washington DC plane crash that killed 67 people on DEI diversity measures.

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the world’s biggest stars in pop, rock, and hip-hop gathered for a night of celebration and show-stopping performances.

Follow live updates from the 2025 Grammy Awards here.

Kendrick Lamar won two of the biggest awards of the night, taking home Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Beyoncé won Album of the Year for her country-influenced album Cowboy Carter. In total Beyoncé received 11 nominations this year, which made her the most nominated artist of all time with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88.

The night saw a series of electrifying live performances from the likes of Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, British star RAYE, and viral breakthrough Teddy Swims.

Meanwhile, Kanye West caused controversy before the show even began thanks to his wife, Bianca Censori’s outfit.

This year’s ceremony took place against the backdrop of devastating wildfires that have torn through California in recent weeks. In response, the Recording Academy has pledged to use the event to support local relief efforts, ensuring that music’s biggest stage also serves as a platform for solidarity.

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award was established in 2023 to recognize artists whose influence extends far beyond music. It also takes into account entrepreneurial achievements, philanthropic efforts and global impact.