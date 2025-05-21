Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Ramey, lead singer for American rap-metal band Dropout Kings, has died aged 31 after what family members said was a “long and painful battle with addiction”.

The news was confirmed by the band overnight in an emotional social media post, in which Ramey was described as their “brother” and the person who helped shape their identity.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share that our brother, Adam Ramey has passed away,” the statement said.

“His passion, energy, and love for music shaped Dropout Kings and touched countless lives. We’re devastated to say the least, but Adam’s spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can.

“We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared.”

Formed in Phoenix, Arizona, Dropout Kings were founded by Ramey after his previous band split. They signed a record deal in 2018 and released their debut album, AudioDope, later that year. A follow-up, Riot Music, was released in 2023.

They toured regularly, opening for acts including Machine Gun Kelly and the rap-rock band Crazy Town.

In the same Instagram post, the band’s surviving members reflected on “the rollercoaster of chasing your dreams” and said they were “beyond blessed” to have experienced that with one another.

“Rest in power, Adam,” they wrote. “We’ll always love you more than any words can say.”

An official cause of death has not been disclosed, but a GoFundMe page set up by Ramey’s family said that he died by suicide “after a long and painful battle with addiction”, just five days before his 32nd birthday.

“Adam wasn’t just my brother-in-law,” Ramey’s sister-in-law wrote. “He was like a real brother to me. He saved my life during one of my darkest times and always showed up for the people he loved.

“He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform – especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa – was unforgettable.”

Ramey was described as a “devoted husband” and “proud father” to his 18-month-old son, Jude: “He was also an incredible uncle, friend, and human being.”

The GoFundMe page, which had already raised over $42,000 of its $60,000 target at the time of writing, is being used to raise funds for Ramey’s funeral and memorial expenses, financial support for his wife, Jamie, and to set up a college fund for their son, “to honour Adam’s memory and legacy”.

Ramey is survived by his wife, Jamie, and their son, Jude.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.