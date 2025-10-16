Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ace Frehley, guitarist and founding member of the rock group Kiss, has reportedly been left on life support weeks after canceling tour dates through the end of the year.

Rumors began swirling online Thursday afternoon about Frehley’s health. Approached for comment, a representative for Frehley, 74, told The Independent: “I am in direct contact with his people and there has been NO confirmation that Mr. Frehley has passed at this moment.”

However, TMZ has since reported that the guitarist is on life support. Sources told the outlet that Frehley sustained a brain bleed after a fall at his house in September.

Frehley’s tour manager John Ostrosky shared September 25 via Facebook that the musician had suffered a “minor fall” and would have to cancel an upcoming tour date.

A subsequent update from Frehley’s official page on October 6 announced: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

open image in gallery Ace Frehley in Los Angeles in 2014 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Frehley played in numerous bands in New York before answering an advertisement in 1972 placed by rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss, who were seeking a lead guitarist. He got the job, and by January 1973 the four-piece had named themselves Kiss.

Between 1974 and 1975, Kiss released three albums (Kiss, Hotter Than Hell and Dressed to Kill) which built a cult following of fans who called themselves the “Kiss Army.”

Their mainstream commercial breakthrough came with 1975 live album Alive!, which went platinum four times over and gave the band their first top 40 hit with the live version of previous single “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Frehley’s frenetic playing on Alive! would become a significant influence on a generation of young guitarists.

In 1978, all four band members released eponymous solo records, and Frehley’s became the biggest seller. He wrote three songs for the band’s 1979 album Dynasty and another three for 1980's Unmasked.

In the early 1980s Frehley found himself sidelined, as Criss left the band and Stanley and Simmons formed a tighter unit. On the band’s 1982 “Creatures of the Night” tour he was replaced by guitarist Vinnie Vincent.

Frehley formed his own band, Frehley's Comet, in 1984. They released a self-titled album in 1987 and a follow-up, Second Sighting, in 1988.

In 1996, Frehley and Criss rejoined Kiss for a successful reunion tour. The original line-up released a new album, Psycho Circus, in 1998. Frehley’s last performance with the band was at the closing ceremony for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.