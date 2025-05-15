50 Cent mercilessly mocks Diddy after Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took to social media to relentlessly mock Sean “Diddy” Combs after Cassie Ventura’s bombshell testimony against her former partner.

Ventura, 38, testified in New York yesterday that Diddy raped her and forced her to endure punishing sexual “freak offs” against her will.

Among the shocking details Ventura revealed was that during one “freak off,” a blow-up baby pool was filled with baby oil that Combs instructed Ventura to get into.

Jackson, a longtime rival and critic of Diddy, began mocking the disgraced music mogul as Ventura started to testify.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Down on your luck, not feeling good today? Well look at the bright side you could be Diddy.”

After news of Ventura’s testimony broke, Jackson posted a screenshot of a headline referencing the inflatable pool, followed by two AI-generated images of Diddy in a pool of baby oil. “Damn he did all that s*** to go out like this, SMH This s*** crazier then regular crazy,” wrote Jackson.

In a follow-up post showing a carousel of pictures of Diddy with Jay-Z, Jackson wrote: “Friends till the end, Jay you still there?”

In a fourth post, Jackson posted a screenshot from a separate civil lawsuit brought against Diddy yesterday. In the court documents, the unnamed woman gave an unflattering description of his penis, saying that it appeared to be “the length and girth of a large tootsie roll,” later describing him as “itty bitty Diddy.”

Jackson wrote in the caption: “Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide. LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating!”

Last October, Jackson reflected on his many vocal criticisms of Diddy by saying: “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.”

At the time, Jackson had mocked Diddy on social media over the revelation that law enforcement had seized “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during his arrest.

Speaking to People, Jackson said: “Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.

“Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’”

Last year, it was confirmed that Jackson is making a docuseries for Netflix about the assault and sexual abuse allegations against Diddy.

In a joint statement to The Independent, Jackson and director Alexandria Stapleton said: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”