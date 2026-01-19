Jacob Alon left ‘floating’ after being named winner of Brits Critics’ Choice award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish singer Jacob Alon has been named the Critics’ Choice prize winner ahead of next month’s Brit Awards.

Alon triumphed over a shortlist featuring indie artist Rose Gray and singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro, whose single Die On This Hill recently went viral online.

The Dunfermline-born artist released their debut album In Limerence last year, earning a place on the 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist for album of the year.

Using Scottish Gaelic, they thanked the critics for their win: “Taing mhor to the critics for recognising my work for this award, you absolute dotes.”

They added: “In the wee town where I grew up in Scotland, it often felt like there was a limit to how high you could dare to dream.

“So being part of something like this makes me feel like I’m floating far above the sky.

“In a world full of broken and rusted jaggy edges, I’m grateful to find a place for softness still.

“And I will keep fighting for it.

“I really care about and believe in this music, and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else.

“Hopefully this means some more beautiful people might find something in my album.

Alon became the first Scottish winner of the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award in 2025 ( Press )

“Thank you to anyone who has ever listened.”

Last year, Alon became the first Scottish winner of the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award, was nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, and was named one of BBC Radio 6 Music’s artists of the year.

The Critics’ Choice prize, which is supported by BBC Radio 1, was first handed out in 2008.

Previous winners of the award include Adele, Florence + The Machine, Emeli Sande, Sam Smith, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Sam Fender and last year’s winner Myles Smith.

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: “This award has an incredible track record as a launchpad for so many brilliant artists who have gone on to achieve amazing successes and I’m sure Jacob will continue that trajectory.

“The Critics’ Choice category holds significant value for the Brits.

“The recognition it offers is hugely important but just as meaningfully, giving artists visibility, support, and therefore confidence to experiment and grow shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Nominations for the Brit Awards 2026 will be revealed on January 21.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.