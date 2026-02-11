Iggy Pop replaced by Britpop icon as he steps back from BBC radio show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iggy Pop is set to step back from his long-running BBC Radio 6 Music show after 12 years, with Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker announced as his replacement.

The 78-year-old American singer-songwriter will take a year-long hiatus from his Sunday night weekly programme to "focus on music projects", with a return to the station anticipated in 2027, the BBC confirmed.

These changes to the weekend schedule also include US singer Beth Ditto, who will take over the Saturday morning slot.

Speaking to the BBC, Iggy Pop, real name James Osterberg, said: “The news is true, after 12 years at 6 Music I’m going to be taking a break for a while.

open image in gallery Jarvis Cocker, the frontman of Pulp, will take over the slot ( Getty Images )

“I’ve got some other stuff I’ve got to do but I’ll be back. I’m pleased to say Jarvis has agreed to return to the station for a year as my cover – cool, thanks Jarvis.”

Iggy Pop first appeared on the station in December 2013 for a Christmas edition of the radio show, and began sitting in for Cocker on his Sunday show in March 2014.

The musician, best known as the lead singer of 1960s rock bad The Stooges, went on to launch his weekly Friday night radio show Iggy Confidential in 2015, before returning to the Sunday afternoon slot in 2021.

He will host his last radio show before his break on March 29 from 4pm to 6pm, with Cocker set to take over from April 5.

Cocker, 62, previously fronted the 6 Music show for seven years before leaving the station in 2017, and at the time said: “It’s not goodbye, it’s just farewell.”

Speaking to BBC about his return to the show after eight years, the musician said: “Why am I returning to 6 Music? Well… I’m looking forward to working for the greatest independent radio station in the world once more. When you’re asked to look after Iggy’s show, are you really going to say no?

“I’m looking forward to discovering lots of great new music. But mostly: I miss you. Tune in from April 5. That’s an order.”

open image in gallery Sheffield-based group Pulp ( PA )

Cocker rose to fame in Britpop band Pulp, who are best known for their hit song Common People and released their first album in almost two decades last June.

The reshuffle will also see American singer-songwriter Ditto take over the Saturday morning slot from April 4, which will see her host weekly from 10am to 1pm.

The 44-year-old, who is best known as the frontwoman of punk band Gossip, said: “I really can’t wait to be with you on Saturday mornings, playing the music I love and soundtracking the weekend together. It’s gonna be a dream.”

Head of 6 Music Samantha Moy said: “BBC Radio 6 Music is home to some incredible broadcasters, and we’ve been honoured that over the years, Iggy Pop, Jarvis Cocker and now Beth Ditto have shared their love of music with us all. We will miss Iggy – there is no doubt of that – but he will return.

“To keep us in the best of company it’s wonderful to welcome Jarvis back and Beth Ditto to weekends on 6 Music.”