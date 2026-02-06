Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jarvis Cocker to make special appearance on beloved BBC show

  • Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas are scheduled to read for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
  • Jarvis Cocker will read Wally The World’s Greatest Piano-Playing Wombat on Friday at 6.50 pm, reflecting on the pleasure of reading to children.
  • Nick Jonas will present The Ballad Of Cactus Jo on Saturday at the same time, emphasising the importance of cultural heritage for his daughter.
  • Both stories will be available on BBC iPlayer after their initial broadcast.
  • They join a distinguished list of musical artists who have previously appeared on the popular children's programme.
