Jarvis Cocker to make special appearance on beloved BBC show
- Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas are scheduled to read for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
- Jarvis Cocker will read Wally The World’s Greatest Piano-Playing Wombat on Friday at 6.50 pm, reflecting on the pleasure of reading to children.
- Nick Jonas will present The Ballad Of Cactus Jo on Saturday at the same time, emphasising the importance of cultural heritage for his daughter.
- Both stories will be available on BBC iPlayer after their initial broadcast.
- They join a distinguished list of musical artists who have previously appeared on the popular children's programme.
