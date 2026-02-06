Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Nick Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers fame, will also read a story on the much loved CBeebies show

Pulp's AI teaser for first new music in 24 years

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers are set to captivate young audiences as they join the line-up for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Cocker, 62, will read Wally The World’s Greatest Piano-Playing Wombat, a tale by Ratha Tep. The story follows Wally as he navigates rivalry with fellow virtuoso Wylie, offering children lessons on handling competition and embracing personal joy.

Reflecting on the experience, the "Common People" singer shared: "Reading stories to my son when he was young was one of the great pleasures in my life. He’s 22 now, a bit old for bedtime stories, so thank you, CBeebies, for inviting me to experience this pleasure once again."

Meanwhile, Jonas, 33, who shares a four-year-old daughter with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will present The Ballad Of Cactus Joe by Lily Murray.

Jonash will read 'The Ballad Of Cactus Joe' by Lily Murray, which follows a cranky cactus and a persistent woodpecker as they embark on a series of adventures.
Jonash will read 'The Ballad Of Cactus Joe' by Lily Murray, which follows a cranky cactus and a persistent woodpecker as they embark on a series of adventures. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

This narrative features a grumpy cactus and a persistent woodpecker embarking on various adventures. Jonas spoke about the importance of cultural heritage for his daughter: "We are raising our daughter to embrace all of the culture that is around her, both from India and from the US.

It’s really exciting for us as parents to think about the things that we love about our cultures, whether its clothing, food or certain traditions that are important to us. Giving her the opportunity to learn about it through books, programmes and spending time with family, where she can really engage and understand where she comes from and her family’s history, has been a really special thing for us as parents."

Cocker’s episode is scheduled to air on CBeebies on Friday at 6.50 pm, with Jonas’s following on Saturday at the same time. Both stories will be available on BBC iPlayer after their initial broadcast. They join a distinguished roster of musical luminaries who have previously read for the children’s channel, including Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Jessie J, and The Last Dinner Party frontwoman Abigail Morris.

Cocker is widely recognised as the charismatic lead singer of the Britpop band Pulp, celebrated for hits such as "Common People," "Disco 2000," and "Do You Remember The First Time?". Pulp released "More," their first album in 24 years, last year.

Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker who is to read CBeebies 'Bedtime Stories'
Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker who is to read CBeebies 'Bedtime Stories' (BBC)

The band also famously performed under the pseudonym Patchwork at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, marking 30 years since their impromptu headline slot in 1995. That year, they stepped in for The Stone Roses after guitarist John Squire sustained a cycling injury. This pivotal 1995 performance, coupled with the release of the album Different Class and the single "Common People," propelled the Cocker-fronted band to nationwide fame.

As a member of The Jonas Brothers, Jonas has achieved significant success, securing one UK top 10 single and four UK top 10 albums, with popular tracks including "Sucker," "SOS," and "Only Human."

The trio first gained television exposure on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, starring Miley Cyrus, before headlining their own series, "Jonas Brothers: Living The Dream," which ran from 2008 to 2010. In 2009, they made their cinematic debut in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.

