Noah Kahan admits he got famous UK landmark wrong

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan admitted to the crowd at Glastonbury on Sunday (29 June) that he used to incorrectly pronounce the name of a famous UK landmark.

The Grammy-nominated singer, 28, was performing on the Pyramid Stage on the last day of the festival.

“I lived in London for about a month by myself, I didn't really have any friends, I kinda just sat around,” Kahan, who shot to fame thanks to his viral single “Stick Season”, told the audience.

“I thought it was called the River Thaymes [with a soft ‘th’]. I'm sorry.”

He continued: “But I found this amazing peace in the solitude, and I felt like, I was becoming a better friend with myself in that time, and that's what this song is about.”

The singer then launched into his 2022 track “You're Gonna Go Far”.

During his set, he also brought out Icelandic singer Laufey and Americana star Brandi Carlile, the latter whom had performed her own set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday.

Kahan, who grew up in New England, released his third album, Stick Season, in 2022.

Noah Kahan belting it out on Pyramid Stage ( Getty Images )

The singer was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2023 for his work on the record, but it was in 2024 – with an updated version of the album featuring Carlile, Hozier and Post Malone – that he really broke through. The album’s title track reached No 1 in the UK singles chart.

Other highlights of Sunday’s lineup included south London rapper Kae Tempest, who gave an electric performance on The Park Stage, as well as Nile Rodgers & Chic on Pyramid Stage.

Rod Stewart performed in the Legends slot on Pyramid Stage, but his performance did not go down well with The Independent’s critic Mark Beaumont, who wrote that it felt like the rocker was “wringing out the dregs of a career”.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

Keep up with Glastonbury updates on The Independent’s live blog here.