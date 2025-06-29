Glastonbury 2025 live: Rod Stewart prepares for Legends slot ahead of Olivia Rodrigo headline set
Final day of festival arrives after huge performances from Neil Young, Charli xcx, Doechii and Pulp
Neil Young closed Saturday at Glastonbury Festival 2025, in a set that clashed with two other major stars: British alt-pop star Charli XCX, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii.
The veteran rocker’s performance was livestreamed by the BBC, after Young made a U-turn having previously said he did not want his set to be streamed.
His show closed a full day of performances that have included the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap, pop stars RAYE and JADE, US trio Haim, and a not-so-secret set from Britpop heroes Pulp on the Pyramid Stage.
The final day of the festival will see Rod Stewart perform in the Legends slot ahead of a headline set from Olivia Rodrigo.
Meanwhile police have said they are assessing videos of comments made by members of Bob Vylan and Kneecap made on Saturday (28 June), to determine whether any offences may have been committed.
During Kneecap’s set, band member Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”
Follow live updates below.
BBC responds to Bob Vylan controversy
A BBC spokesperson has dubbed Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury set “deeply offensive” and said the performance will not be available on demand.
Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of: “Free, free Palestine” and: “Death, death to the IDF [Israel Defence League]” on Saturday (28 June).
Find the full response here:
BBC issues scathing response to Bob Vylan’s ‘deeply offensive’ Glastonbury set
REVIEW: Kneecap’s contested Glastonbury performance was forceful, urgent – and impossible to suppress
Kneecap’s contested Glastonbury performance was forceful and urgent - review
REVIEW: With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury Pyramid Stage slot, CMAT has truly arrived
With her note-perfect, high camp Glastonbury slot, CMAT has truly arrived - review
‘I don’t care if it cost me $1m’: How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?
How much does Glastonbury pay artists to perform at the festival?
Glastonbury 2025 reviews, Friday: Lorde, Lola Young and En Vogue
Glastonbury 2025 reviews, Friday: Lorde, Lola Young and En Vogue
COMMENT: Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury comeback tells us everything we need to know about him
Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury comeback tells us everything we need to know about him
Why is there no festival next year?
Glastonbury Festival has begun, where thousands of music fans are at Worthy Farm in Somerset to see acts including Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.
It has been confirmed that 2026 will mark the festival’s traditional fallow year, which is held once every five years in order to allow the farmland site to recover.
Glastonbury is held on a working dairy farm, the 900 acres of which is home to the farm’s herds of cows while the festival is not taking place.
Full story:
Glastonbury 2026: Why is there no festival next year?
How to watch the BBC’s coverage of Neil Young, RAYE, Doechii and Charli XCX
Glastonbury Festival is well underway, with the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli xcx and Kneecap performing across a jam-packed weekend.
The annual music event is spread out over five days and takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset with over 200,000 people attending. Every year, there is a scramble to get tickets as hundreds and thousands miss out.
However, for those who still want to keep up with the action, the BBC’s live coverage promises to stream every big moment.
Details:
How to watch the BBC’s live coverage of Glastonbury festival 2025
Celebrities at Glastonbury 2025: All the famous faces spotted at the festival, from Andrew Garfield to Margot Robbie
All the celebrities spotted at Glastonbury 2025
Rod Stewart tells country to ‘give Farage a chance’
Ahead of his performance on the Legends Slot on Sunday, Rod Stewart offered a controversial take on UK politics:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments