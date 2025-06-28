Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rap trio Kneecap is set to perform on Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival, despite criticism by politicians and a terror charge for one of the members.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organisation.

It came after he allegedly waved a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November.

The rapper, who was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna, is on unconditional bail ahead of a further court hearing in August.

The Belfast trio has been praised for invigorating the Irish-language cultural scene in Northern Ireland, but also criticised for lyrics laden with expletives and drug references and for political statements.

The band draws on the language and imagery of the Irish republican movement and Northern Ireland’s decades of violence.

open image in gallery Kneecap outside Westminster Magistrates Court, where member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (left) faced a bail hearing on a terrorism charge ( AFP/Getty )

Videos have emerged allegedly showing the band shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and calling on people to “kill your local MP”.

Members of the group say they do not support Hezbollah or Hamas, nor condone violence.

They have accused critics of trying to silence the band because of their support for the Palestinian cause throughout the war in Gaza.

Several Kneecap gigs have been cancelled as a result of the controversy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that it would not be “appropriate” for the festival to give Kneecap a platform.

Organiser Emily Eavis responded to questions about Kneecap’s inclusion by saying “everyone is welcome here”.

open image in gallery Supporters protested outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court during the appearance ( PA Wire )

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, said the BBC – which airs many hours of Glastonbury performances – should not broadcast “Kneecap propaganda”.

The broadcaster said it would not broadcast the group’s performance live, but would “look to make an on-demand version available” on iPlayer.

Some 200,000 ticket holders have gathered at Worthy Farm in southwest England for the prestigious summer music festival, which features almost 4,000 performers on 120 stages.

Headline acts performing over three days include Neil Young, Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Busta Rhymes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doechii.

Glastonbury highlights on Friday included a performance from rockers The 1975, an unannounced set by New Zealand singer Lorde, and a raucous reception for Gen X icon Alanis Morissette.

There was also an emotional return for Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, two years after he took a break from touring to adjust to the impact of the neurological condition Tourette syndrome.