Glastonbury organisers have announced the sale date for tickets to the 2025 event, at the same time as revealing the new price.

The annual festival is taking place next year at Worthy Farm in Somerset between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June. The lineup has yet to be announced, as co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis typically unveil headliners around the beginning of March.

The 2024 festival was headlined by pop star Dua Lipa, pop-rock band Coldplay, and US R&B star SZA, while country-pop star Shania Twain performed in the Legends Slot.

The announcement revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.

This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

Defending the price hike for tickets to the 2023 festival, which went from £265 in 2019 to £335, Emily Eavis said: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”

The Independent has contacted Glastonbury representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Emily Eavis defended the previous price hike last year as she said the festival was still recovering from the Covid pandemic ( PA Wire )

What’s included in the ticket price?

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival include entry to the festival with access to the site’s 100+ stages, five nights camping with no entry fees, a programme, mobile phone charging, an on-site newspaper, mobile app, firewood and children’s entertainment.

Some proceeds from ticket sales also go towards the festival’s charity partners, including Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, as well as towards supporting the festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact, the Glastonbury website states.

How can I buy tickets?

open image in gallery Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury ( PA Wire )

Ticket and coach travel options will go on sale at 6pm (GMT) on Thursday 14 November, while the general admissions tickets sale will take place at 9am (GMT) on Sunday 17 November.

Tickets for the festival will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com .

Fans can book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a £75 deposit per person when the sale begins, plus coach fare if they are booking a ticket + coach travel option.

The remaining balance is then payable in the first week of April 2025 from 9am BST from Tuesday 1 April until 11.59pm BST on Monday 7 April.

Organisers warned that trying to book tickets using multiple browser tabs can confuse the ticket sale process and cause your transaction to fail: “We strongly advice that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction.”

How can I register for Glastonbury tickets?

open image in gallery Ticket-holders pouring into Worthy Farm at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images )

Online registration for Glastonbury tickets is free of charge, takes a few minutes and is open now – it can be completed on the Glastonbury website. Entrants will need to provide basic contact details and upload a passport-style photo.

Organisers recommend that hopeful fans complete their registration well in advance of attempting to book tickets, as it is temporarily suspended before and during the main ticket sale period.

Registration will close at 5pm GMT on Monday 11 November, after which there will be no further opportunity to submit or edit a registration until after the November sale.

After signing up for registration, fans will be sent a unique link within the hour which will allow them to complete the process. The email will only be valid for four hours.

Besides the general admissions sale and then the resale in April, another great way to get into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam has closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Greenpeace also offers free entry to the festival and three meals a day to volunteers. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts.

Emily Eavis announced that 2026 would mark a traditional fallow year for Glastonbury in order to let the festival team, the village and the grounds at Worthy Farm recover,