Glastonbury 2025 set cancelled hours before gates open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury has been hit with a cancellation just as the 2025 festival is due to begin.

This year’s edition takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Monday 30 June and will be headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

Other artists on the eclectic lineup include Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, rock band Wunderhorse, pop star Charli XCX, singer RAYE, Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap and a mystery act billed as Patchwork.

It’s now been revealed that British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, 23, will no longer play the first of her two slots, which was going to be a rare chance to see the singer perform in a more intimate setting.

The musician, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, was scheduled to perform the smaller Levels stage in Silver Hayes at 11pm on Thursday (26 June).

However, Australian DJ Rosa Terenzi has stepped in and will instead start 30 minutes earlier and play through to midnight, when Canadian musician Marie Davidson will take over.

PinkPantheress will still play the much earlier slot of 7.30pm on Friday (27 June) on the much larger Woodies stage.

Festivalgoers speculated that the cancellation was due to concerns surrounding overcrowding, but organisers have denied this.

“This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears; the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance,” they said, adding: “But she is still playing her Woodsies set.”

PinkPantheress has cancelled her intimate Glastonbury performance ( Getty Images )

PinkPantheress first rose to prominence in 2021 after several of her songs, including “Just a Waste” and “Break It Off,” went viral on TikTok.

She won the BBC’s Sound of 2022 poll after her singles “Just for Me“ and “Pain”, from her debut mixtape To Hell with It, peaked in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart. The musician also recorded the song “Angel” for the soundtrack of the hit film Barbie.

In 2024, PinkPantheress cancelled several tour dates in order to focus on her “physical health and overall well-being”.

The “Boy’s a Liar” singer, who was opening for Glastonbury headliner Rodrigo on her GUTS tour, wrote on Instagram at the time: “It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall well-being.

“It appears I have reached a wall which I’m struggling to penetrate through.”