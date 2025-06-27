Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Glastonbury Festival is well underway, with hundreds of thousands of people gathering on Worthy Farm in Somerset to see performances from the likes of The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli XCX, Rod Stewart and Alanis Morissette.

In addition to the hundreds of announced artists, the weekend has also held a number of surprises, with Friday alone seeing surprise performances from Lorde and Lewis Capaldi, the latter making an emotional return two years after a performance at the festival saw him struggle to manage his Tourette's symptoms.

However, a number of other celebrities have been spotted on the festival site as they attend as music fans or as participants in the festival’s various debates and Q&As.

Follow live updates from Glastonbury 2025 here.

Scheduled talks at the Pilton Palais cinema include appearances from Paul Mescal, Andrew Garfield, Taron Egerton, Tilda Swinton, Ncuti Gatwa and Edgar Wright.

Garfield reportedly left the crowd flustered by reading out sexual tweets shared about him. Hilariously, he came face-to-face with a writer of one such tweet that left the Spider-Man actor in hysterics when he first read it. The actor, who is a regular Glastonbury attendee, appeared after a screening of his film We Live in Time.

Barbie star Margot Robbie also made a Q & A appearance at the Pilton Palais cinema talking about the 2024 coming-of-age comedy My Old Ass, which she worked on as a producer.

Numerous celebrities also took part in the Letters Live performance on the Greenpeace stage on Friday, which is a staged reading show celebrating literary correspondence. Famous faces taking part included Simon Pegg, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paapa Essiedu, Bella Ramsey, Andrew Scott, Sophie Hunter, Ambika Mod, Caitlin Moran and James Norton.

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, who became something of a Glastonbury hero when he brought a TV to the festival last year to watch the England game, was spotted watching Inhaler with his girlfriend Zara McDermott earlier on Friday. His old bandmate Harry Styles, has also been seen on site.

The Independent’s reporters on the ground have also spotted Emma Corrin, Aimee Lou Wood, Harris Dickinson, Rose Gray, Taron Egerton, Eddie Redmayne, Lily Allen and Dominic West enjoying the festivities.

Other names that have been snapped at Glastonbury inclue Saffron Hocking, Idris Elba, Holly Willoughby, Mahalia, Dominic Cooper, Gemma Chan, Pixie Geldof, Monica Barbaro, Lily James, Billie Piper, Joseph Quinn, Daisy Lowe and Mia Regan.

Elsewhere, former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi also made it on stage when he made a surprise cameo during Franz Ferdinand’s performance on the Other Stage, joining the Scottish indie band for their hit song “Take Me Out”.

Peter Capaldi on stage with Franz Ferdinand at Glastonbury ( BBC )

Music royalty have also been spotted out and about, with Paul McCartney spotted watching Inhaler, Dhani Harrison and Gracie Abrams. Noel Gallagher has also reportedly been seen ahead of Oasis’s huge reunion tour, which is due to kick off next week.

