BBC should have cut live feed of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has criticised the BBC's on-screen warnings during Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Festival set, stating they were "not good enough" after a rapper led controversial chants.

The rap-punk duo’s performance on the West Holts Stage on Saturday saw frontman Bobby Vylan lead festival-goers in chants of "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

The BBC, which streamed the set live on iPlayer, displayed an on-screen warning about "very strong and discriminatory language" during the broadcast.

The incident has drawn political scrutiny, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer asserting there is "no excuse" for the chanting.

Baroness Jacqui Smith, asked on Times Radio if she believed the BBC held a bias, responded: "I don’t think the BBC has a bias, but I think it made a mistake here.

“It’s not good enough simply to say on screen that, you know, ‘this is dodgy language’.

“It was far beyond that, and it shouldn’t have been broadcast live. And I think it would have been possible for the BBC to stop that.”

open image in gallery A member of Bob Vylan crowd surfs during the rap-punk duo’s performance on the West Holts stage ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The education minister also told Sky that she was “surprised” that the BBC continued broadcasting the set.

Over the weekend, the BBC said that viewers would not be able to access the performance on demand.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive.

“During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language.”

A former BBC editor has said that the broadcaster should have the ability to “cut the feed” whenever there “is a hint of hate speech”.

Sir Craig Oliver – who also served as director of communications for Lord David Cameron in Downing Street – told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect at next year’s Glastonbury there’s going to have to be a senior editorial figure who does understand the sensitivities and is going to cut the feed.”

open image in gallery A member of Belfast rap trio Kneecap, who performed on the West Holts stage after Bob Vylan

Sir Keir led the criticism from across the political spectrum over the weekend, and also referenced Belfast rap trip Kneecap, who had faced calls to be cut from the festival after a member was charged with a terror offence.

Responding to the chants from Bob Vylan, the prime minister said: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech.

“I said that Kneecap should not be given a platform and that goes for any other performers making threats or inciting violence.

“The BBC needs to explain how these scenes came to be broadcast.”

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class. The musicians go by the names Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan.

Bobby Vylan’s real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

“As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.”