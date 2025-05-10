Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the weather turning warmer, our minds naturally start drifting towards thoughts of those hazy summer days and nights, and how best to spend them. If you’re desperate to up sticks and visit somewhere new (preferably somewhere with plenty of sunshine, right?), European festivals are a great way to sightsee while also experiencing some fantastic live music.

Fancy a spot of culture? Take a stroll around the famous sculpture park of Oslo or go island-hopping across the fjord before heading to the city’s main park, where you’ll catch performances by pop queens Charli XCX and Chappell Roan. In Lisbon, you can enjoy a cocktail and sample one (or three) of their famous pastel de nata (custard tarts) before an evening of rock, pop and hip-hop. Or why not dip your toes in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Geneva in Montreux, with its extraordinary jazz pedigree and dramatic mountains?

Whatever music you’re into, there’s something for everyone in our 2025 guide for the best festivals in Europe.

Roskilde

Where: Zealand, Denmark

When: 28 June to 5 July

open image in gallery Charli XCX is headlining Roskilde Festival this year ( Getty )

Named after its host city on the Danish island of Zealand, Roskilde is a festival juggernaut and manages to book the biggest names across rock, metal, pop and hip-hop each and every year. This year is no different, so we have Brat queen Charli XCX and Gen-Z star Olivia Rodrigo on the same bill as British rapper Stormzy and industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails. Irish rock band Fontaines DC are bound to stir up a few mosh pits, or you can go and headbang to some Mongolian metal, courtesy of The HU.

There’s plenty more to entertain besides the music, that is if you find any time away from such a superb lineup. Try the interactive workshop on how to “decolonise your brain”, or a reading from Danish poet Elias Sadaq from his critically acclaimed collection Djinn, on what it’s like to live as both Muslim and queer. The World Dance Academy invites you to explore how dance can be used as a tool to confront racism and ignorance, while a highlight of the festival’s TALK series invites you to an eye-opening discussion on festivals and flirting for people with disabilities. Roisin O’Connor

Nos Alive

Where: Lisbon, Portugal

When: 10-12 July

open image in gallery Benson Boone will perform at Nos Alive 2025 ( Invision/AP )

A scrappy yet dazzling festival overlooking the sea and surrounded by the hilly architecture of the Portuguese capital, Nos Alive enters its 17th year with a robust lineup of new talent and sparkly legends. Olivia Rodrigo, Nine Inch Nails, Sam Fender, Kings of Leon and Benson Boone are among the major names here, but it’s the locale that really cements Nos Alive as one of the best music festivals in Europe. Sweltering heat, gorgeous views and bars as far as the eye can see: what more can you ask for? Adam White

Montreux Jazz Festival

Where: Montreux, Switzerland

When: 5-20 July

open image in gallery RAYE returns to the shores of Lake Geneva this summer ( EPA )

A musician’s playground, the Montreux Jazz Festival has the seal of approval from British national treasure RAYE, who returns this year after a jaw-dropping performance on the Lake Stage last summer. As per usual, curators have come up with a spectacular programme that demonstrates both its reverence for the greats and its championing of emerging stars. So, this summer you’ll see soul queen Diana Ross perform from her staggering catalogue of Motown hits, along with viral country-rap artist Shaboozey, who is making his Montreux debut. It’s truly impossible to pick just a few select highlights, but we’ll try: Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Sam Fender, Alanis Morissette, Santana, JADE, Brandi Carlile, Ezra Collective and Lionel Richie. Phew!

If that wasn’t enough, did we mention that the charming town of Montreux is surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of Lake Geneva and the dramatic Rochers-de-Naye mountains? Besides the music, there’s plenty to explore in the nearby area, whether you want to treat yourself to a Michelin-star meal, take a steam boat trip out on the lake, or stroll around the Queen Studio Experience museum at the Casino, a now-permanent exhibition dedicated to the storied rock band who owned a studio in Montreux between 1979 and 1993. ROC

Primavera Sound Barcelona

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: 4-8 June

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter is headlining in the Catalan capital alongside Chappell Roan and Charli XCX ( PA )

Sad about missing out on Glastonbury? Don’t be. Primavera Sound gives the legendary UK festival a run for its money in all respects. Taking place over one weekend in sunny Barcelona, the expansive, multi-genre event is a guaranteed good time no matter your music inclinations. This forthcoming edition has been touted as the Gen Z hot ticket of this year’s festival season – an understandable label given the “holy trinity” of Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan headlining. But the lineup goes far beyond pop girlies, with LCD Soundsystem, Irish post-punkers Fontaines DC and indie-rock sisters Haim also on the bill.

It’s a big bonus if you’re not into camping; Primavera being a “day” festival means you’ll be happily tucking yourself into a plush hotel bed instead of a blow-up mattress every night. And by night, we of course mean morning. With most of the action taking place between 7pm and 7am, Primavera is a bass-thumping, shape-throwing haven for night owls. Thank God for siestas. Annabel Nugent

Rock Werchter

Where: Werchter, Belgium

When: 4-7 July

open image in gallery Catch Fontaines DC at Rock Werchter ( PA )

Clue’s in the name: Belgium’s Rock Werchter is a celebration of all things rock, from Australian upstarts Amyl and the Sniffers to Blackpool’s Boston Manor, Linkin Park and indie duo Wet Leg. Elsewhere, you’ve got the bristling new band Fat Dog alongside alt-metal legends Deftones, and Irish rock stars Fontaines DC muscling up to the godfather of punk himself, Iggy Pop. If rock isn’t your thing, fear not; this lot will be joined by Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective, Gen Z pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams, and breakthrough singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

Rock Wechter is big on sustainability and encourages guests to take environmentally friendly means of travel to get there – an “all-in” ticket gets you free travel on regular trains to and from Leuven or Aarschot, while shuttle buses are also around to get you from A to B. ROC

Sziget

Where: Budapest, Hungary

When: 6-11 August

open image in gallery Sziget 2025 has added a huge list of names to its lineup ( Sziget Festival )

Held on a verdant Hajógyári Island in Budapest, Sziget is a big festival with acts to match. This year, the six headliners include Post Malone, Anyma, ASAP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, and Charli XCX, continuing her brat race around the European festival circuit. Chappell Roan also brings her powerhouse stage energy to the festival’s imposing colosseum stage, while a wealth of other stages dotted around the island offer an impressive array of possibilities.

As well as music, there’s theatre, dance shows and circus acts: since its inception in 1993, Sziget has ballooned into an event of rare scope and ambition. A choice between camping and off-site accommodation also presents the opportunity to see one of the continent’s great cities — a cultural feast beside the River Danube. Louis Chilton

Flow

Where: Helsinki, Finland

When: 8-10 August

open image in gallery Scenes at Flow Festival in Helsinki ( Press )

From a small club setting, this music and arts festival has exploded into a premium event, spread across three days and boasting some of the world’s biggest stars. Set among Helsinki’s industrial landscape, it takes place at the Suvilahti power plant each year, with over 90,000 attendees. Perched at the edge of the Baltic Sea, the city is made up of hundreds of islands, giving it both a cosmopolitan and coastal feel.

The artsy vibe of the brand continues with its magazine offshoot as well as a YouTube web series and contemporary dance performances outside of the event. Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Little Simz, Lola Young and Fontaines DC are among this year’s star-studded lineup.

For the socially and ethically conscious, festival-goers can rest assured knowing it prioritises sustainability and is committed to advancing social justice and the causes of equality, taking into account its impact on local neighbourhoods and the environment. Maira Butt

Way Out West

Where: Gothenberg, Sweden

When: 7-9 August

open image in gallery Chappell Roan will headline in Gothenburg this year ( Getty )

Sweden’s second-largest city plays host to one of Europe’s biggest and most eclectic festivals, Way Out West. This year’s headliners include “Pink Pony Club” star Chappell Roan, rock heavyweights Queens of the Stone Age, and British pop icon Charli XCX. In between the music, organisers encourage you to get to know Gothenburg’s fantastic array of bars, restaurants and cafes, along with some great hangout spots like the archipelago, where you can go island-hopping among its charming villages, beaches and seal-spotting trips. At Hagabadet, the classic baths established in 1876 offer the chance to unwind with spa treatments, massages and yoga classes, while music obsessives will go nuts over the incredible number of record stores, a veritable haven for the crate-diggers among you. ROC

Where: Oslo, Norway

When: 6-9 August

open image in gallery Crowds watch a show at Øya in the Norwegian capital ( AFP/Getty )

The Independent’s culture team are big fans of Øyafestivalen, or Øya as it’s more commonly known. Set in beautiful parkland in the centre of Oslo, Øya manages to attract an impressive lineup for a relatively small festival, including this year’s headliners Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Queens of the Stone Age. The weather is usually lovely (consider taking one of those waterproof festival ponchos, as previous years have been hit by rainy spells), meaning you can kick back to the mellow sounds of Khruangbin and Humanos Gutierrez before rocking out later in the evening to Fontaines DC and Lola Young. There’s plenty to do around the fantastic city of Oslo, too, like exploring the Viking Ship Museum and the Munch Museum, island-hopping over the fjord, or admiring the spectacular Oslo Opera House and the Vigelandsparken, a sculpture park with over 200 pieces by Gustav Vigeland. ROC

Where: Bilbao, Spain

When: 10-12 July

open image in gallery Bilbao BBK festival takes place in a spectacular setting ( Sergio Albert )

Set in the rolling hills of the Basque country of northern Spain, Bilbao boasts a rich cultural heritage. The port city, home to the Guggenheim Museum, is one of the country’s most artistic spots. For those who want a more laid back experience, away from the ferality of some of the more chaotic events taking place over the summer, BBK is the perfect escape. Nestled among the Nervión Valley, its location along the Nervión River is ideal for those wanting to simply chill out and listen to some music.

This year’s lineup includes RAYE, Sparks, Kylie Minogue, KAYTRANADA, Michael Kiwanuka, English Teacher, Hinds, Jalen Ngonda, and Japanese Breakfast. There are options for both camping and glamping for those either way inclined. Over 120,000 people attend every year, with 1 million having passed through its gates since it was first set up in 2006. The Independent is the festival’s media partner this year. MB

Mad Cool

Where: Madrid, Spain

When: 10-13 July

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo will headline Mad Cool this summer ( AP )

Commonly considered the Coachella of Spain, Mad Cool offers guaranteed sunshine with a sprinkling of Glastonbury’s lineup. This year, think patatas bravas and cervezas by noon – Olivia Rodrigo by night. Other headliners include Nine Inch Nails, Justice, Gracie Abrams and Kings of Leon. But, as always, Mad Cool’s offering also goes hard on nostalgia. Pull out your skinny jeans because British indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs, The Wombats, and Bloc Party are all on the lineup. They’ll be joined by “Island in the Sun” hitmakers Weezer, as well as emo kings Thirty Seconds to Mars. So, it’s up to Gen-Zers Benson Boone and the internet’s favourite UK house DJ, Sammy Virji, to pull us back to 2025. Lydia Spencer-Elliott

Open’r Festival

Where: Gdynia, Poland

When: 2-5 July

open image in gallery Muse have been added as headliners to Open’r Festival ( Getty )

We love a bit of rock music, and with Open’r crowned the Best Major Festival at the European Festival Awards last year, there are few better places to celebrate the creme de la creme. This summer, you’ve got the newly reformed Linkin Park alongside Muse, Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails, plus some stellar pop acts including RAYE, Camila Cabello, FKA twigs and Lola Young. We urge you not to miss breakthrough rapper Doechii, one of the most thrilling live acts in a long while, as well as French electronic duo Justice, who never disappoint. If you need further convincing, Open’r takes place in Gdynia, set against the stunning backdrop of Poland’s Baltic coast, and is held in a former military airfield, which makes for a truly atmospheric and unique festival experience. ROC