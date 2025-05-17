Eurovision quiz: Only superfans will be able to get ‘douze points’
Think you know Eurovision inside and out? Test your knowledge with this ultimate quiz, covering everything from nul points to legendary wins, as the 2025 contest kicks off in Switzerland!
Think you know your ABBA from your Alexander Rybak? Can you recall which country has earned the most dreaded “nul points,” who racked up the highest score under the old voting system, or which city has hosted the contest more than any other? And let’s not forget which nation is the perennial runner-up.
This year, Eurovision returns to its birthplace, as Basel, Switzerland hosts the 69th edition of the contest.
Thirty-seven countries are set to compete, including favourites like Sweden’s sauna-loving trio KAJ and Austria’s classically trained JJ.
It follows a dramatic 2024 edition, won by Swiss nonbinary singer Nemo, and marred by political tensions, expulsions, and lyric controversies.
Organisers have since tightened the code of conduct, but expect the usual mix of spectacle, novelty, and surprise.
While you’re getting in the Eurovision mood, why not test your knowledge? From legendary wins to hosting milestones, this quiz dives deep into Eurovision’s glittering, chaotic history.
Only the most devoted fans will earn the full douze points, so fluff your feather boa, cue the key change, and step into the spotlight. The ultimate Eurovision quiz begins now!
How did you do? Let us know your score in the comments below.
