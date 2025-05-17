Eurovision quiz: Only superfans will be able to get ‘douze points’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Think you know your ABBA from your Alexander Rybak? Can you recall which country has earned the most dreaded “nul points,” who racked up the highest score under the old voting system, or which city has hosted the contest more than any other? And let’s not forget which nation is the perennial runner-up.

This year, Eurovision returns to its birthplace, as Basel, Switzerland hosts the 69th edition of the contest.

Thirty-seven countries are set to compete, including favourites like Sweden’s sauna-loving trio KAJ and Austria’s classically trained JJ.

It follows a dramatic 2024 edition, won by Swiss nonbinary singer Nemo, and marred by political tensions, expulsions, and lyric controversies.

Organisers have since tightened the code of conduct, but expect the usual mix of spectacle, novelty, and surprise.

While you’re getting in the Eurovision mood, why not test your knowledge? From legendary wins to hosting milestones, this quiz dives deep into Eurovision’s glittering, chaotic history.

Only the most devoted fans will earn the full douze points, so fluff your feather boa, cue the key change, and step into the spotlight. The ultimate Eurovision quiz begins now!

How did you do? Let us know your score in the comments below.