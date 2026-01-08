Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The childhood home of David Bowie, where he famously wrote Space Oddity, is set to open to the public as an "immersive experience".

Located at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley, south-east London, the property was home to Bowie from age eight to 20.

The Heritage Of London Trust has acquired the residence, planning to host creative workshops alongside public access.

The house will be meticulously restored to its early 1960s appearance.

A never-before-seen archive, aided by Geoffrey Marsh, co-curator of the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition, will guide the recreation of its interior as it was during Bowie's formative years.

open image in gallery A young David Bowie outside his house as a child ( David Bowie Estate/PA Wire )

He said: “It was in this small house, particularly in his tiny bedroom, that Bowie evolved from an ordinary suburban schoolboy to the beginnings of an extraordinary international stardom.

“As he said, ‘I spent so much time in my bedroom, it really was my entire world, I had books up there, my music up there, my record player, going from my world upstairs out on to the street, I had to pass through this no-man’s-land of the living room’.”

The work will be backed by a £500,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation, a non-profit group funded by lawyers and staff with the Jones Day law firm, along with a public fundraising campaign launching this month.

Nicola Stacey, director of Heritage Of London Trust, said: “David Bowie was a proud Londoner. Even though his career took him all over the world, he always remembered where he came from and the community that supported him as he grew up.

“It’s wonderful to have this opportunity to tell his story and inspire a new generation of young people and it’s really important for the heritage of London to preserve this site.

“We are thrilled to have already secured a major grant of £500,000 from the Jones Day Foundation towards the project, and hope that people everywhere will want to be involved.”

The announcement of the acquisition comes on what would have been David Bowie’s birthday on January 8, two days before the 10-year anniversary of his death on January 10.

open image in gallery David Bowie passed away in 2016 ( Getty Images )

It also comes on the 10th anniversary of the release of Bowie’s final album Blackstar, which has been lauded as one of the singer’s best works, incorporating jazz and hip-hop influences in songs which reference his impending death from liver cancer aged 69.

George Underwood, Bowie’s lifelong friend, who is also an artist and musician, said: “We spent so much time together, listening to and playing music. I’ve heard a lot of people say David’s music saved them or changed their life.

“It’s amazing that he could do that and even more amazing that it all started here, from such small beginnings, in this house. We were dreamers, and look what he became.”

Heritage Of London Trust says it wants the house to be a continuation of Bowie’s legacy of “free creative experimentation” inspired by Beckenham Arts Lab where he worked in the 1960s, which offered opportunities “for everybody”.

Workshops will be provided through the trust’s Proud Places and Proud Prospects initiatives.

The house is near the Edwardian “Bowie bandstand”, where the late musician performed in 1969, which was restored by Bromley Council and Heritage Of London Trust in 2024.

Widely considered as one of the greatest artists of all time, Bowie had five UK number one singles and 11 UK number one albums during his lifetime, and is best known for songs such as Starman, Ashes To Ashes and Sound And Vision.

Bowie was known for his drastic changes in sound and appearance during his career, beginning as a pop singer in the 1960s, before rising to major fame in the 1970s with glam rock albums The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (1972) and Aladdin Sane (1973).

He embraced soul on the albums Young Americans (1975) and Station To Station (1976), and was among the first white artists to appear on US TV show Soul Train, before plunging into krautrock influences on Low (1977), Heroes (1977) and Lodger (1979).