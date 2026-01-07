Investigation launched after private jet slides off London airport runway
The plane reached up to 126mph before it skidded onto nearby grassy banks
A private jet heading to Switzerland slid off the runway at a small London airport before it had the chance to take off.
The plane was due to fly out of Biggin Hill airport, which mainly serves business, charter and private flights, in Bromley, London, on Tuesday.
The plane was pictured on the grassy banks next to the runway as emergency vehicles drove onto the icy asphalt after it skidded off.
One eyewitness told Kent Online that they spotted the plane as they went past on a bus at around 11.20am. The plane, with the tail number D-ISCV, was headed to Geneva airport in Switzerland.
A Biggin Hill airport spokesperson told Metro: “We can confirm that a runway excursion took place at London Biggin Hill airport earlier today, 6 January 2026.
“No one was injured in the incident.
“The AAIB (Air Accidents Investigations Branch) was immediately informed, and flight activity at the airport was stopped in line with appropriate safety procedures,” they added.
“We are currently in the process of recovering the aircraft, which we expect to complete later today [Tuesday].”
The AAIB has launched an investigation into the incident, Kent Online reports.
Data from FlightRadar, a plane tracking website, shows a plane with the same registration was due to head to Geneva at 7am.
After a two-hour delay, the flight can be seen taxiing and entering the runway, where it reached 110 knots (126mph) before it is seen diverging off to the side.
The Independent has contacted Biggin Hill Airport and Atlantic Air Solutions, which owns the plane, for further comment.
Snowy and icy weather continues to cause havoc for travellers across the UK and Europe.
Mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport are continuing for a sixth day due to snow and ice, with KLM grounding 600 flights to and from its hub on Wednesday.
More than 350,000 passengers flying to and from Amsterdam Schiphol have been affected, including tens of thousands from the UK.
Meanwhile, railways in the far north of Scotland are still blocked by snow, while various major roads across the UK have been closed due incy conditions.
Read more: Flight, train and road travel chaos as snow wreaks havoc across UK
